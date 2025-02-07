Class FragmentScheduler
Defined in File fragment_scheduler.hpp
class FragmentScheduler
The fragment scheduler class.
This class is responsible for scheduling the the set of fragments based on the available app workers.
Public Functions
explicit FragmentScheduler(std::unique_ptr<FragmentAllocationStrategy> &&allocation_strategy = {})
virtual ~FragmentScheduler()
void add_resource_requirement(const SystemResourceRequirement &resource_requirement)
Add resource requirement for a fragment.
- Parameters
resource_requirement – The resource requirement for a fragment.
void add_resource_requirement(SystemResourceRequirement &&resource_requirement)
Add resource requirement for a fragment.
- Parameters
resource_requirement – The resource requirement for a fragment.
void add_available_resource(const AvailableSystemResource &available_resource)
Add app worker resource.
- Parameters
available_resource – The available resource for an app worker.
void add_available_resource(AvailableSystemResource &&available_resource)
Add app worker resource.
- Parameters
available_resource – The available resource for an app worker.
holoscan::expected<std::unordered_map<std::string, std::string>, std::string> schedule()
Schedule the fragments.
- Returns
holoscan::expected<std::unordered_map<std::string, std::string>, std::string> The mapping from fragment name to app worker id.
