Program Listing for File video_stream_serializer.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef NVIDIA_CLARA_HOLOSCAN_GXF_EXTENSIONS_STREAM_PLAYBACK_VIDEO_STREAM_SERIALIZER_HPP_ #define NVIDIA_CLARA_HOLOSCAN_GXF_EXTENSIONS_STREAM_PLAYBACK_VIDEO_STREAM_SERIALIZER_HPP_ #include <unordered_map> #include "common/fixed_vector.hpp" #include "gxf/serialization/component_serializer.hpp" #include "gxf/serialization/entity_serializer.hpp" #include "gxf/serialization/tid_hash.hpp" namespace nvidia::holoscan::stream_playback { class VideoStreamSerializer : gxf::EntitySerializer { public: #pragma pack(push, 1) // Header preceding entities struct EntityHeader { uint64_t serialized_size; // Size of the serialized entity in bytes uint32_t checksum; // Checksum to verify the integrity of the message uint64_t sequence_number; // Sequence number of the message uint32_t flags; // Flags to specify delivery options uint64_t component_count; // Number of components in the entity uint64_t reserved; // Bytes reserved for future use }; #pragma pack(pop) #pragma pack(push, 1) // Header preceding components struct ComponentHeader { uint64_t serialized_size; // Size of the serialized component in bytes gxf_tid_t tid; // Type ID of the component uint64_t name_size; // Size of the component name in bytes }; #pragma pack(pop) gxf_result_t registerInterface(gxf::Registrar* registrar) override; gxf_result_t initialize() override { return GXF_SUCCESS; } gxf_result_t deinitialize() override { return GXF_SUCCESS; } gxf_result_t serialize_entity_abi(gxf_uid_t eid, gxf::Endpoint* endpoint, uint64_t* size) override; gxf_result_t deserialize_entity_abi(gxf_uid_t eid, gxf::Endpoint* endpoint) override; gxf::Expected<gxf::Entity> deserialize_entity_header_abi(gxf::Endpoint* endpoint) override; private: // Structure used to organize serializable components struct ComponentEntry; // Populates a list of component entries using a list of component handles gxf::Expected<FixedVector<ComponentEntry, kMaxComponents>> createComponentEntries( const FixedVectorBase<gxf::UntypedHandle>& components); // Serializes a list of components and writes them to an endpoint // Returns the total number of bytes serialized gxf::Expected<size_t> serializeComponents(const FixedVectorBase<ComponentEntry>& entries, gxf::Endpoint* endpoint); // Reads from an endpoint and deserializes a list of components gxf::Expected<void> deserializeComponents(size_t component_count, gxf::Entity entity, gxf::Endpoint* endpoint); // Searches for a component serializer that supports the given type ID // Uses the first valid serializer found and caches it for subsequent lookups // Returns an Unexpected if no valid serializer is found gxf::Expected<gxf::Handle<gxf::ComponentSerializer>> findComponentSerializer(gxf_tid_t tid); gxf::Parameter<FixedVector<gxf::Handle<gxf::ComponentSerializer>, kMaxComponents>> component_serializers_; // Table that caches type ID with a valid component serializer std::unordered_map<gxf_tid_t, gxf::Handle<gxf::ComponentSerializer>, gxf::TidHash> serializer_cache_; // Sequence number for outgoing messages uint64_t outgoing_sequence_number_; // Sequence number for incoming messages uint64_t incoming_sequence_number_; }; } // namespace nvidia::holoscan::stream_playback #endif// NVIDIA_CLARA_HOLOSCAN_GXF_EXTENSIONS_STREAM_PLAYBACK_VIDEO_STREAM_SERIALIZER_HPP_