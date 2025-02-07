Program Listing for File component_spec.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/core/component_spec.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_COMPONENT_SPEC_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_COMPONENT_SPEC_HPP
#include <yaml-cpp/yaml.h>
#include <any>
#include <functional>
#include <iostream>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <typeinfo>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <utility>
#include "./common.hpp"
#include "./parameter.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
class ComponentSpec {
public:
explicit ComponentSpec(Fragment* fragment = nullptr) : fragment_(fragment) {}
void fragment(Fragment* fragment) { fragment_ = fragment; }
Fragment* fragment() { return fragment_; }
template <typename typeT>
void param(Parameter<typeT>& parameter, const char* key,
ParameterFlag flag = ParameterFlag::kNone) {
param(parameter, key, "N/A", "N/A", flag);
}
template <typename typeT>
void param(Parameter<typeT>& parameter, const char* key, const char* headline,
ParameterFlag flag = ParameterFlag::kNone) {
param(parameter, key, headline, "N/A", flag);
}
template <typename typeT>
void param(Parameter<typeT>& parameter, const char* key, const char* headline,
const char* description, ParameterFlag flag = ParameterFlag::kNone);
template <typename typeT>
void param(Parameter<typeT>& parameter, const char* key, const char* headline,
const char* description, std::initializer_list<void*> init_list);
template <typename typeT>
void param(Parameter<typeT>& parameter, const char* key, const char* headline,
const char* description, const typeT& default_value,
ParameterFlag flag = ParameterFlag::kNone);
template <typename typeT>
void param(Parameter<typeT>& parameter, const char* key, const char* headline,
const char* description, typeT&& default_value,
ParameterFlag flag = ParameterFlag::kNone);
std::unordered_map<std::string, ParameterWrapper>& params() { return params_; }
virtual YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const;
std::string description() const;
protected:
Fragment* fragment_ = nullptr;
std::unordered_map<std::string, ParameterWrapper> params_;
};
} // namespace holoscan
// ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
// Template definitions
//
// Since the template definitions depends on template methods in other headers, we declare the
// template methods above, and define them below with the proper header files, so that we don't
// have circular dependencies.
// ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
#include "./component_spec-inl.hpp"
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_COMPONENT_SPEC_HPP */