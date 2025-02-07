Program Listing for File count.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_COUNT_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_COUNT_HPP #include "../../gxf/gxf_condition.hpp" namespace holoscan { class CountCondition : public gxf::GXFCondition { public: HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(CountCondition, GXFCondition) CountCondition() = default; explicit CountCondition(int64_t count) : count_(count) {} const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::CountSchedulingTerm"; } void count(int64_t count) { count_ = count; } int64_t count() { return count_; } void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override; private: Parameter<int64_t> count_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_COUNT_HPP */