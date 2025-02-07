Program Listing for File gxf_extension_manager.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef INCLUDE_HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_EXTENSION_MANAGER_HPP #define INCLUDE_HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_EXTENSION_MANAGER_HPP #include <yaml-cpp/yaml.h> #include <set> #include <string> #include <vector> #include "gxf/core/gxf.h" #include "gxf/std/extension.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/common.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/extension_manager.hpp" namespace holoscan::gxf { namespace { // Method name to get the GXF extension factory constexpr const char* kGxfExtensionFactoryName = "GxfExtensionFactory"; // Max size of extensions constexpr int kGXFExtensionsMaxSize = 1024; // Method signature for the GXF extension factory using GxfExtensionFactory = gxf_result_t(void**); } // namespace class GXFExtensionManager : public ExtensionManager { public: explicit GXFExtensionManager(gxf_context_t context); ~GXFExtensionManager() override; void refresh() override; bool load_extension(const std::string& file_name, bool no_error_message = false, const std::string& search_path_envs = "HOLOSCAN_LIB_PATH") override; bool load_extensions_from_yaml(const YAML::Node& node, bool no_error_message = false, const std::string& search_path_envs = "HOLOSCAN_LIB_PATH", const std::string& key = "extensions") override; bool load_extension(nvidia::gxf::Extension* extension, void* handle = nullptr); bool is_extension_loaded(gxf_tid_t tid); static std::vector<std::string> tokenize(const std::string& str, const std::string& delimiters); protected: gxf_tid_t extension_tid_list_[kGXFExtensionsMaxSize] = {}; gxf_runtime_info runtime_info_{nullptr, kGXFExtensionsMaxSize, extension_tid_list_}; std::set<gxf_tid_t> extension_tids_; std::set<void*> extension_handles_; }; } // namespace holoscan::gxf #endif/* INCLUDE_HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_EXTENSION_MANAGER_HPP */