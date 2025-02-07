Program Listing for File gxf_io_context.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_IO_CONTEXT_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_IO_CONTEXT_HPP #include <memory> #include <string> #include <unordered_map> #include "../io_context.hpp" namespace holoscan::gxf { nvidia::gxf::Receiver* get_gxf_receiver(const std::unique_ptr<IOSpec>& input_spec); class GXFInputContext : public InputContext { public: GXFInputContext(ExecutionContext* execution_context, Operator* op); GXFInputContext(ExecutionContext* execution_context, Operator* op, std::unordered_map<std::string, std::unique_ptr<IOSpec>>& inputs); gxf_context_t gxf_context() const; protected: bool empty_impl(const char* name = nullptr) override; std::any receive_impl(const char* name = nullptr, bool no_error_message = false) override; }; class GXFOutputContext : public OutputContext { public: GXFOutputContext(ExecutionContext* execution_context, Operator* op); GXFOutputContext(ExecutionContext* execution_context, Operator* op, std::unordered_map<std::string, std::unique_ptr<IOSpec>>& outputs); gxf_context_t gxf_context() const; protected: void emit_impl(std::any data, const char* name = nullptr, OutputType out_type = OutputType::kSharedPointer) override; }; } // namespace holoscan::gxf #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_IO_CONTEXT_HPP */