Program Listing for File gxf_operator.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_operator.hpp)

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_OPERATOR_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_OPERATOR_HPP

#include <gxf/core/gxf.h>

#include <iostream>
#include <utility>

#include "../executors/gxf/gxf_parameter_adaptor.hpp"
#include "../operator.hpp"
#include "./gxf_utils.hpp"

namespace holoscan::ops {

class GXFOperator : public holoscan::Operator {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_TEMPLATE()
  explicit GXFOperator(ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args)
      : Operator(std::forward<ArgT>(arg), std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...) {
    operator_type_ = holoscan::Operator::OperatorType::kGXF;
  }

  GXFOperator() : Operator() { operator_type_ = holoscan::Operator::OperatorType::kGXF; }

  void initialize() override;

  virtual const char* gxf_typename() const = 0;

  gxf_context_t gxf_context() const { return gxf_context_; }

  void gxf_eid(gxf_uid_t gxf_eid) { gxf_eid_ = gxf_eid; }
  gxf_uid_t gxf_eid() const { return gxf_eid_; }

  void gxf_cid(gxf_uid_t gxf_cid) { gxf_cid_ = gxf_cid; }

  gxf_uid_t gxf_cid() const { return gxf_cid_; }

  template <typename typeT>
  static void register_converter() {
    ::holoscan::Operator::register_argument_setter<typeT>();
    register_parameter_adaptor<typeT>();
  }

 protected:
  template <typename typeT>
  static void register_parameter_adaptor() {
    ::holoscan::gxf::GXFParameterAdaptor::get_instance().add_param_handler<typeT>(
        [](gxf_context_t context,
           gxf_uid_t uid,
           const char* key,
           const ArgType& arg_type,
           const std::any& any_value) {
          try {
            auto& param = *std::any_cast<Parameter<typeT>*>(any_value);

            param.set_default_value();  // set default value if not set.

            if (param.has_value()) {
              auto& value = param.get();
              switch (arg_type.container_type()) {
                case ArgContainerType::kNative:
                case ArgContainerType::kVector: {
                  if (arg_type.element_type() == ArgElementType::kCustom) {
                    YAML::Node value_node = YAML::convert<typeT>::encode(value);
                    return GxfParameterSetFromYamlNode(context, uid, key, &value_node, "");
                  }
                  break;
                }
                case ArgContainerType::kArray: {
                  HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to handle ArgContainerType::kArray type for key '{}'",
                                     key);
                  break;
                }
              }

              HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN(
                  "Unable to get argument for key '{}' with type '{}'", key, typeid(typeT).name());
            }
          } catch (const std::bad_any_cast& e) {
            HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
                "Bad any cast exception caught for argument '{}': {}", key, e.what());
          }

          return GXF_FAILURE;
        });
  }
  gxf_context_t gxf_context_ = nullptr;
  gxf_uid_t gxf_eid_ = 0;
  gxf_uid_t gxf_cid_ = 0;
};

}  // namespace holoscan::ops

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_OPERATOR_HPP */

