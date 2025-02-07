Program Listing for File gxf_tensor.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_TENSOR_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_TENSOR_HPP #include <memory> #include <utility> #include <vector> #include "gxf/std/tensor.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/common.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/domain/tensor.hpp" namespace holoscan::gxf { class GXFMemoryBuffer; // forward declaration class GXFTensor : public nvidia::gxf::Tensor { public: GXFTensor() = default; explicit GXFTensor(std::shared_ptr<DLManagedTensorCtx>& dl_ctx); explicit GXFTensor(nvidia::gxf::Tensor& tensor, int64_t id = 0); DLDevice device() const; DLDataType dtype() const; std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Tensor> as_tensor(); static std::shared_ptr<GXFTensor> from_tensor(std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Tensor> tensor); std::shared_ptr<DLManagedTensorCtx>& dl_ctx() { return dl_ctx_; } protected: std::shared_ptr<DLManagedTensorCtx> dl_ctx_; }; class GXFMemoryBuffer : public nvidia::gxf::MemoryBuffer { public: using nvidia::gxf::MemoryBuffer::MemoryBuffer; explicit GXFMemoryBuffer(nvidia::gxf::MemoryBuffer&& other) : nvidia::gxf::MemoryBuffer(std::forward<nvidia::gxf::MemoryBuffer>(other)) {} std::vector<int64_t> dl_shape; std::vector<int64_t> dl_strides; }; } // namespace holoscan::gxf #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_TENSOR_HPP */