Program Listing for File block_memory_pool.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_BLOCK_MEMORY_POOL_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_BLOCK_MEMORY_POOL_HPP #include <cstdint> #include <string> #include "gxf/std/allocator.hpp" #include "gxf/std/block_memory_pool.hpp" #include "./allocator.hpp" namespace holoscan { class BlockMemoryPool : public Allocator { public: HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(BlockMemoryPool, Allocator) BlockMemoryPool() = default; BlockMemoryPool(int32_t storage_type, uint64_t block_size, uint64_t num_blocks, int32_t dev_id = 0) : storage_type_(storage_type), block_size_(block_size), num_blocks_(num_blocks), dev_id_(dev_id) {} BlockMemoryPool(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::BlockMemoryPool* component); const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::BlockMemoryPool"; } void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override; private: Parameter<int32_t> storage_type_; Parameter<uint64_t> block_size_; Parameter<uint64_t> num_blocks_; Parameter<int32_t> dev_id_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_BLOCK_MEMORY_POOL_HPP */