Program Listing for File greedy_fragment_allocation.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/core/schedulers/greedy_fragment_allocation.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_SCHEDULERS_GREEDY_FRAGMENT_ALLOCATION_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_SCHEDULERS_GREEDY_FRAGMENT_ALLOCATION_HPP
#include <queue>
#include <string>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <vector>
#include "../fragment_scheduler.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
class GreedyFragmentAllocationStrategy : public FragmentAllocationStrategy {
public:
void on_add_available_resource(const AvailableSystemResource& available_resource) override;
void on_add_resource_requirement(const SystemResourceRequirement& resource_requirement) override;
holoscan::expected<std::unordered_map<std::string, std::string>, std::string> schedule() override;
private:
struct AvailableSystemResourceComparator {
bool operator()(const AvailableSystemResource& a, const AvailableSystemResource& b) const;
};
struct SystemResourceRequirementComparator {
bool operator()(const SystemResourceRequirement& a, const SystemResourceRequirement& b) const;
};
std::priority_queue<AvailableSystemResource, std::vector<AvailableSystemResource>,
AvailableSystemResourceComparator>
available_resources_pq_;
std::priority_queue<SystemResourceRequirement, std::vector<SystemResourceRequirement>,
SystemResourceRequirementComparator>
resource_requirements_pq_;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_SCHEDULERS_GREEDY_FRAGMENT_ALLOCATION_HPP */