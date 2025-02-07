Program Listing for File cpu_resource_monitor.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_CPU_RESOURCE_MONITOR_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_CPU_RESOURCE_MONITOR_HPP
#include <sched.h> // for sched_getaffinity
#include <memory>
#include "cpu_info.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
constexpr uint64_t kDefaultCpuMetrics =
CPUMetricFlag::CORE_COUNT | CPUMetricFlag::CPU_COUNT | CPUMetricFlag::AVAILABLE_PROCESSOR_COUNT;
class CPUResourceMonitor {
public:
explicit CPUResourceMonitor(void* context, uint64_t metric_flags = kDefaultCpuMetrics);
virtual ~CPUResourceMonitor() = default;
uint64_t metric_flags() const;
void metric_flags(uint64_t metric_flags);
CPUInfo update(uint64_t metric_flags = CPUMetricFlag::DEFAULT);
CPUInfo& update(CPUInfo& cpu_info, uint64_t metric_flags = CPUMetricFlag::DEFAULT);
CPUInfo cpu_info(uint64_t metric_flags = CPUMetricFlag::DEFAULT);
cpu_set_t cpu_set() const;
protected:
void* context_ = nullptr;
uint64_t metric_flags_ = kDefaultCpuMetrics;
bool is_cached_ = false;
CPUInfo cpu_info_ = {};
cpu_set_t cpu_set_ = {};
bool is_last_total_stats_valid_ = false;
uint64_t last_total_stats_[4] = {0};
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_CPU_RESOURCE_MONITOR_HPP */