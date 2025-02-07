Program Listing for File system_resource_manager.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_SYSTEM_RESOURCE_MANAGER_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_SYSTEM_RESOURCE_MANAGER_HPP #include <memory> #include "holoscan/core/system/cpu_resource_monitor.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/system/gpu_resource_monitor.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/system/topology.hpp" namespace holoscan { class SystemResourceManager { public: SystemResourceManager(); virtual ~SystemResourceManager() = default; CPUResourceMonitor* cpu_monitor(); GPUResourceMonitor* gpu_monitor(); protected: std::shared_ptr<Topology> topology_; std::shared_ptr<CPUResourceMonitor> cpu_resource_monitor_; std::shared_ptr<GPUResourceMonitor> gpu_resource_monitor_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_SYSTEM_RESOURCE_MANAGER_HPP */