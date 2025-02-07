Program Listing for File holoscan.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_HOLOSCAN_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_HOLOSCAN_HPP #include "./core/common.hpp" #include "./core/application.hpp" #include "./core/arg.hpp" #include "./core/condition.hpp" #include "./core/config.hpp" #include "./core/dataflow_tracker.hpp" #include "./core/execution_context.hpp" #include "./core/executor.hpp" #include "./core/fragment.hpp" #include "./core/graph.hpp" #include "./core/io_context.hpp" #include "./core/message.hpp" #include "./core/network_context.hpp" #include "./core/operator.hpp" #include "./core/resource.hpp" #include "./core/scheduler.hpp" // Domain objects #include "./core/gxf/entity.hpp" // Conditions #include "./core/conditions/gxf/asynchronous.hpp" #include "./core/conditions/gxf/boolean.hpp" #include "./core/conditions/gxf/count.hpp" #include "./core/conditions/gxf/downstream_affordable.hpp" #include "./core/conditions/gxf/periodic.hpp" #include "./core/conditions/gxf/message_available.hpp" // NetworkContexts #include "./core/network_contexts/gxf/ucx_context.hpp" // Resources #include "./core/resources/gxf/clock.hpp" #include "./core/resources/gxf/block_memory_pool.hpp" #include "./core/resources/gxf/manual_clock.hpp" #include "./core/resources/gxf/double_buffer_receiver.hpp" #include "./core/resources/gxf/double_buffer_transmitter.hpp" #include "./core/resources/gxf/realtime_clock.hpp" #include "./core/resources/gxf/cuda_stream_pool.hpp" #include "./core/resources/gxf/serialization_buffer.hpp" #include "./core/resources/gxf/std_component_serializer.hpp" #include "./core/resources/gxf/unbounded_allocator.hpp" #include "./core/resources/gxf/ucx_component_serializer.hpp" #include "./core/resources/gxf/ucx_entity_serializer.hpp" #include "./core/resources/gxf/ucx_holoscan_component_serializer.hpp" #include "./core/resources/gxf/ucx_receiver.hpp" #include "./core/resources/gxf/ucx_serialization_buffer.hpp" #include "./core/resources/gxf/ucx_transmitter.hpp" #include "./core/resources/gxf/video_stream_serializer.hpp" // Schedulers #include "./core/schedulers/gxf/greedy_scheduler.hpp" #include "./core/schedulers/gxf/multithread_scheduler.hpp" // Operators #include "./core/gxf/gxf_operator.hpp" #endif/* HOLOSCAN_HOLOSCAN_HPP */