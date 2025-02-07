Program Listing for File async_ping_rx.hpp

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/operators/async_ping_rx/async_ping_rx.hpp)

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_ASYNC_PING_RX_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_ASYNC_PING_RX_HPP

#include <atomic>
#include <cstdint>
#include <memory>
#include <thread>

#include <holoscan/holoscan.hpp>

namespace holoscan::ops {

class AsyncPingRxOp : public Operator {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(AsyncPingRxOp)

  AsyncPingRxOp() = default;

  void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override;
  void initialize() override;
  void start() override;
  void compute(InputContext&, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext&) override;
  void stop() override;

  void async_ping();

 private:
  Parameter<int64_t> delay_;
  Parameter<std::shared_ptr<AsynchronousCondition>> async_condition_;

  // internal state
  std::atomic<bool> should_stop_{false};
  std::thread async_thread_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan::ops

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_ASYNC_PING_RX_HPP */

