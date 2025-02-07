Class OperatorWrapper

Class to wrap an Operator to interface with the GXF framework.

Public Functions

OperatorWrapper ( )



virtual ~OperatorWrapper ( ) = default



virtual const char * holoscan_typename ( ) const = 0

Get the type name of the Operator.

gxf_result_t initialize ( ) override

Create and initialize the Operator.

gxf_result_t deinitialize ( ) override

Destroy the Operator and free resources.

gxf_result_t registerInterface ( nvidia :: gxf :: Registrar * registrar ) override

Register the Operator’s parameters with the GXF framework.

gxf_result_t start ( ) override

Delegate to the Operator’s start() method.

gxf_result_t tick ( ) override

Delegate to the Operator’s compute() method.

gxf_result_t stop ( ) override

Delegate to the Operator’s stop() method.

Protected Attributes

std :: shared_ptr < Operator > op_

The Operator to wrap.

OperatorWrapperFragment fragment_

The fragment to use for the Operator.

std :: list < GXFParameter > parameters_

The parameters to use for the GXF Codelet.