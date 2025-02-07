NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
Class DataBuffer

Class Documentation

class DataBuffer

HoloInfer DataBuffer Class. Holds CPU based buffer as float32 vector and device buffer as a shared pointer.

Public Functions

explicit DataBuffer(holoinfer_datatype data_type = holoinfer_datatype::h_Float32, int device_id = 0)

Constructor.

inline holoinfer_datatype get_datatype() const
inline int get_device() const

Public Members

std::shared_ptr<DeviceBuffer> device_buffer
HostBuffer host_buffer
