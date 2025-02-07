Class ParameterWrapper
Defined in File parameter.hpp
-
class ParameterWrapper
Class to wrap a parameter with std::any.
Public Functions
-
ParameterWrapper() = default
-
template<typename typeT>
inline explicit ParameterWrapper(Parameter<typeT> ¶m)
Construct a new ParameterWrapper object.
- Template Parameters
typeT – The type of the parameter.
- Parameters
param – The parameter to wrap.
-
inline ParameterWrapper(std::any value, const std::type_info *type, const ArgType &arg_type)
Construct a new ParameterWrapper object.
- Parameters
value – The parameter to wrap.
type – The type of the parameter.
arg_type – The type of the parameter as an ArgType.
-
-
inline const std::type_info &type() const
Get the type of the parameter.
- Returns
The type info of the parameter.
-
inline const ArgType &arg_type() const
Get the type of the parameter as an ArgType.
- Returns
The type of the parameter as an ArgType.
-
inline std::any &value()
Get the value of the parameter.
- Returns
The reference to the value of the parameter.
-
inline void *storage_ptr() const
Get the pointer to the parameter storage.
- Returns
The pointer to the parameter storage.
- ParameterWrapper() = default