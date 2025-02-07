Define HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS

Forward the arguments to the super class.

This macro is used to forward the arguments of the constructor to the base class. It is used in the constructor of the operator class.

Use this macro if the base class is a holoscan::Operator .

Example:

Copy Copied! class GXFOperator : public holoscan::Operator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(GXFOperator) GXFOperator() = default; void initialize() override; virtual const char* gxf_typename() const = 0; };