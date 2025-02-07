NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
Define HOLOSCAN_SCHEDULER_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER

Define Documentation

HOLOSCAN_SCHEDULER_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(class_name, super_class_name)

Forward the arguments to the super class.

This macro is used to forward the arguments of the constructor to the base class. It is used in the constructor of the scheduler class.

Use this macro if the class is derived from holoscan::Scheduler or the base class is derived from holoscan::Scheduler.

Parameters

  • class_name – The name of the class.

  • super_class_name – The name of the super class.

