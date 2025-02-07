Function holoscan::viz::ImageCudaDevice

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
Function Documentation

void holoscan::viz::ImageCudaDevice(uint32_t width, uint32_t height, ImageFormat fmt, CUdeviceptr device_ptr, size_t row_pitch = 0)

Defines the image data for this layer, source is CUDA device memory.

If the image has a alpha value it’s multiplied with the layer opacity.

If fmt is a depth format, the image will be interpreted as a depth image, and will be written to the depth buffer when rendering the color image from a separate invocation of Image*() for the same layer. This enables depth-compositing image layers with other Holoviz layers. Supported depth formats are: D16_UNORM, X8_D24_UNORM, D32_SFLOAT.

Parameters

  • width – width of the image

  • height – height of the image

  • fmt – image format

  • device_ptr – CUDA device memory pointer

  • row_pitch – the number of bytes between each row, if zero then data is assumed to be contiguous in memory

