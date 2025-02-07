Function holoscan::viz::ImageComponentMapping

Specifies how the color components of an image are mapped to the color components of the output. Output components can be set to the R, G, B or A component of the input or fixed to zero or one or just identical to the input.

Default: all output components are identical to the input components (ComponentSwizzle::IDENTITY).

This can be used display an image in color formats which are not natively supported by Holoviz. For example to display a BGRA image:

Copy Copied! ImageComponentMapping(ComponentSwizzle::B, ComponentSwizzle::G, ComponentSwizzle::R, ComponentSwizzle::A); ImageHost(width, height, ImageFormat::R8G8B8A8_UNORM, bgra_data);

or to display a single component image in gray scale:

Copy Copied! ImageComponentMapping(ComponentSwizzle::R, ComponentSwizzle::R, ComponentSwizzle::R, ComponentSwizzle::ONE); ImageHost(width, height, ImageFormat::R8_UNORM, single_component_data);