Function holoscan::get_preferred_network_ports
Defined in File network_utils.hpp
-
std::vector<int> holoscan::get_preferred_network_ports(const char *env_var_name)
Get the preferred network ports from the specified environment variable.
This method reads the specified environment variable and returns a vector of preferred network ports. The environment variable is expected to be a comma-separated list of integers. If the environment variable is not set, is empty, or contains invalid or non-integer values, an empty vector is returned.
- Parameters
env_var_name – The name of the environment variable to read.
- Returns
The vector containing the preferred network ports. If the environment variable is not set, is empty, or no valid port numbers are found, an empty vector is returned.