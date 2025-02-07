Program Listing for File entity.hpp

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_ENTITY_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_ENTITY_HPP

#include <memory>

// Entity definition
// Since it has code that causes a warning as an error, we disable it here.
#pragma GCC diagnostic push
#pragma GCC diagnostic ignored "-Wmissing-field-initializers"
#include "gxf/core/entity.hpp"
#pragma GCC diagnostic pop

#include "gxf/multimedia/video.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_tensor.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_utils.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/type_traits.hpp"

// Forward declaration
namespace holoscan {
class ExecutionContext;
}

namespace holoscan::gxf {

class Entity : public nvidia::gxf::Entity {
 public:
  Entity() = default;
  explicit Entity(const nvidia::gxf::Entity& other) : nvidia::gxf::Entity(other) {}
  explicit Entity(nvidia::gxf::Entity&& other) : nvidia::gxf::Entity(other) {}

  // Creates a new entity
  static Entity New(ExecutionContext* context);

  operator bool() const { return !is_null(); }

  // Gets a component by type. Asserts if no such component.
  template <typename DataT,
            typename = std::enable_if_t<!holoscan::is_vector_v<DataT> &&
                                        holoscan::is_one_of_v<DataT, holoscan::Tensor>>>
  std::shared_ptr<DataT> get(const char* name = nullptr, bool log_errors = true) const {
    bool is_holoscan_gxf_tensor = true;
    // We should use nullptr as a default name because In GXF, 'nullptr' should be used with
    // GxfComponentFind() if we want to get the first component of the given type.

    // We first try to get holoscan::gxf::GXFTensor from GXF Entity.
    gxf_tid_t tid;
    auto tid_result =
        GxfComponentTypeId(context(), nvidia::TypenameAsString<holoscan::gxf::GXFTensor>(), &tid);
    if (tid_result != GXF_SUCCESS) {
      if (log_errors) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to get component type id: {}", tid_result); }
      return nullptr;
    }

    gxf_uid_t cid;
    auto cid_result = GxfComponentFind(context(), eid(), tid, name, nullptr, &cid);
    if (cid_result != GXF_SUCCESS) {
      // Then, we try to get nvidia::gxf::Tensor from GXF Entity.
      tid_result =
          GxfComponentTypeId(context(), nvidia::TypenameAsString<nvidia::gxf::Tensor>(), &tid);
      if (tid_result != GXF_SUCCESS) {
        if (log_errors) {
          HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
              "Unable to get component type id from 'nvidia::gxf::Tensor' (error code: {})",
              tid_result);
        }
        return nullptr;
      }

      cid_result = GxfComponentFind(context(), eid(), tid, name, nullptr, &cid);
      is_holoscan_gxf_tensor = false;
    }

    if (cid_result != GXF_SUCCESS) {
      if (log_errors) {
        HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to find component from the name '{}' (error code: {})",
                           name == nullptr ? "" : name,
                           cid_result);
      }
      return nullptr;
    }

    if (is_holoscan_gxf_tensor) {
      // We don't need to create DLManagedTensorCtx struct again because it is already created in
      // GXFTensor. (~150ns)
      auto handle = nvidia::gxf::Handle<holoscan::gxf::GXFTensor>::Create(context(), cid);
      auto tensor = handle->get()->as_tensor();
      return tensor;
    } else {
      // Create a holoscan::Tensor object from the newly constructed GXF Tensor object. (~680 ns)
      auto handle = nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Tensor>::Create(context(), cid);
      // Mutex-protected conversion (Issue 4272363)
      auto gxf_tensor = holoscan::gxf::GXFTensor(*handle->get(), cid);
      auto tensor = gxf_tensor.as_tensor();
      return tensor;
    }
  }
  // Adds a component with given type
  template <typename DataT,
            typename = std::enable_if_t<!holoscan::is_vector_v<DataT> &&
                                        holoscan::is_one_of_v<DataT, holoscan::Tensor>>>
  void add(std::shared_ptr<DataT>& data, const char* name = nullptr) {
    gxf_tid_t tid;
    HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_FATAL(
        GxfComponentTypeId(context(), nvidia::TypenameAsString<holoscan::gxf::GXFTensor>(), &tid));

    gxf_uid_t cid;
    HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_FATAL(GxfComponentAdd(context(), eid(), tid, name, &cid));

    auto handle = nvidia::gxf::Handle<holoscan::gxf::GXFTensor>::Create(context(), cid);
    holoscan::gxf::GXFTensor* tensor_ptr = handle->get();

    // Copy the member data (std::shared_ptr<DLManagedTensorCtx>) from the Tensor to GXFTensor
    *tensor_ptr = GXFTensor(data->dl_ctx());
  }
};

// Modified version of the Tensor version of gxf::Entity::get
// Retrieves a VideoBuffer instead
// TODO: Support gxf::VideoBuffer natively in Holoscan
nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer> get_videobuffer(Entity entity,
                                                              const char* name = nullptr);

}  // namespace holoscan::gxf

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_ENTITY_HPP */

