Program Listing for File client.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef CORE_SERVICES_APP_DRIVER_CLIENT_HPP #define CORE_SERVICES_APP_DRIVER_CLIENT_HPP #include <grpcpp/grpcpp.h> #include <memory> #include <string> #include <vector> #include "../generated/app_driver.grpc.pb.h" #include "holoscan/core/graph.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/system/cpu_info.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/system/gpu_info.hpp" namespace holoscan { // Forward declarations enum class AppWorkerTerminationCode; namespace service { class AppDriverClient { public: AppDriverClient(const std::string& driver_address, std::shared_ptr<grpc::Channel> channel); bool fragment_allocation(const std::string& worker_ip, const std::string& worker_port, const std::vector<FragmentNodeType>& target_fragments, const CPUInfo& cpuinfo, const std::vector<GPUInfo>& gpuinfo); bool worker_execution_finished(const std::string& worker_ip, const std::string& worker_port, AppWorkerTerminationCode code); private: std::string driver_address_; std::unique_ptr<holoscan::service::AppDriverService::Stub> stub_; }; } // namespace service } // namespace holoscan #endif/* CORE_SERVICES_APP_DRIVER_CLIENT_HPP */