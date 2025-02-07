Program Listing for File app_driver.pb.cc

// Generated by the protocol buffer compiler. DO NOT EDIT! // source: app_driver.proto #include "app_driver.pb.h" #include <algorithm> #include <google/protobuf/io/coded_stream.h> #include <google/protobuf/extension_set.h> #include <google/protobuf/wire_format_lite.h> #include <google/protobuf/descriptor.h> #include <google/protobuf/generated_message_reflection.h> #include <google/protobuf/reflection_ops.h> #include <google/protobuf/wire_format.h> // @@protoc_insertion_point(includes) #include <google/protobuf/port_def.inc> PROTOBUF_PRAGMA_INIT_SEG namespace _pb = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID; namespace _pbi = _pb::internal; namespace holoscan { namespace service { PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentAllocationRequest::FragmentAllocationRequest( ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized): _impl_{ /*decltype(_impl_.fragment_names_)*/{} , /*decltype(_impl_.worker_ip_)*/{&::_pbi::fixed_address_empty_string, ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}} , /*decltype(_impl_.worker_port_)*/{&::_pbi::fixed_address_empty_string, ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}} , /*decltype(_impl_.available_system_resource_)*/nullptr , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}} {} struct FragmentAllocationRequestDefaultTypeInternal { PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentAllocationRequestDefaultTypeInternal() : _instance(::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}) {} ~FragmentAllocationRequestDefaultTypeInternal() {} union { FragmentAllocationRequest _instance; }; }; PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_NO_DESTROY PROTOBUF_CONSTINIT PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY1 FragmentAllocationRequestDefaultTypeInternal _FragmentAllocationRequest_default_instance_; PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentAllocationResponse::FragmentAllocationResponse( ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized): _impl_{ /*decltype(_impl_.result_)*/nullptr , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}} {} struct FragmentAllocationResponseDefaultTypeInternal { PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentAllocationResponseDefaultTypeInternal() : _instance(::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}) {} ~FragmentAllocationResponseDefaultTypeInternal() {} union { FragmentAllocationResponse _instance; }; }; PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_NO_DESTROY PROTOBUF_CONSTINIT PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY1 FragmentAllocationResponseDefaultTypeInternal _FragmentAllocationResponse_default_instance_; PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest( ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized): _impl_{ /*decltype(_impl_.worker_ip_)*/{&::_pbi::fixed_address_empty_string, ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}} , /*decltype(_impl_.worker_port_)*/{&::_pbi::fixed_address_empty_string, ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}} , /*decltype(_impl_.status_)*/nullptr , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}} {} struct WorkerExecutionFinishedRequestDefaultTypeInternal { PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR WorkerExecutionFinishedRequestDefaultTypeInternal() : _instance(::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}) {} ~WorkerExecutionFinishedRequestDefaultTypeInternal() {} union { WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest _instance; }; }; PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_NO_DESTROY PROTOBUF_CONSTINIT PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY1 WorkerExecutionFinishedRequestDefaultTypeInternal _WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest_default_instance_; PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse( ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized): _impl_{ /*decltype(_impl_.result_)*/nullptr , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}} {} struct WorkerExecutionFinishedResponseDefaultTypeInternal { PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR WorkerExecutionFinishedResponseDefaultTypeInternal() : _instance(::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}) {} ~WorkerExecutionFinishedResponseDefaultTypeInternal() {} union { WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse _instance; }; }; PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_NO_DESTROY PROTOBUF_CONSTINIT PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY1 WorkerExecutionFinishedResponseDefaultTypeInternal _WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse_default_instance_; } // namespace service } // namespace holoscan static ::_pb::Metadata file_level_metadata_app_5fdriver_2eproto[4]; static constexpr ::_pb::EnumDescriptor const** file_level_enum_descriptors_app_5fdriver_2eproto = nullptr; static constexpr ::_pb::ServiceDescriptor const** file_level_service_descriptors_app_5fdriver_2eproto = nullptr; const uint32_t TableStruct_app_5fdriver_2eproto::offsets[] PROTOBUF_SECTION_VARIABLE(protodesc_cold) = { ~0u, // no _has_bits_ PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest, _internal_metadata_), ~0u, // no _extensions_ ~0u, // no _oneof_case_ ~0u, // no _weak_field_map_ ~0u, // no _inlined_string_donated_ PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest, _impl_.worker_ip_), PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest, _impl_.worker_port_), PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest, _impl_.fragment_names_), PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest, _impl_.available_system_resource_), ~0u, // no _has_bits_ PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse, _internal_metadata_), ~0u, // no _extensions_ ~0u, // no _oneof_case_ ~0u, // no _weak_field_map_ ~0u, // no _inlined_string_donated_ PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse, _impl_.result_), ~0u, // no _has_bits_ PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest, _internal_metadata_), ~0u, // no _extensions_ ~0u, // no _oneof_case_ ~0u, // no _weak_field_map_ ~0u, // no _inlined_string_donated_ PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest, _impl_.worker_ip_), PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest, _impl_.worker_port_), PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest, _impl_.status_), ~0u, // no _has_bits_ PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse, _internal_metadata_), ~0u, // no _extensions_ ~0u, // no _oneof_case_ ~0u, // no _weak_field_map_ ~0u, // no _inlined_string_donated_ PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse, _impl_.result_), }; static const ::_pbi::MigrationSchema schemas[] PROTOBUF_SECTION_VARIABLE(protodesc_cold) = { { 0, -1, -1, sizeof(::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest)}, { 10, -1, -1, sizeof(::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse)}, { 17, -1, -1, sizeof(::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest)}, { 26, -1, -1, sizeof(::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse)}, }; static const ::_pb::Message* const file_default_instances[] = { &::holoscan::service::_FragmentAllocationRequest_default_instance_._instance, &::holoscan::service::_FragmentAllocationResponse_default_instance_._instance, &::holoscan::service::_WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest_default_instance_._instance, &::holoscan::service::_WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse_default_instance_._instance, }; const char descriptor_table_protodef_app_5fdriver_2eproto[] PROTOBUF_SECTION_VARIABLE(protodesc_cold) = "

\020app_driver.proto\022\020holoscan.service\032\025sy" "stem_resource.proto\032\014result.proto\"\251\001

\031Fr" "agmentAllocationRequest\022\021

\tworker_ip\030\001\001" "(\t\022\023

\013worker_port\030\002\001(\t\022\026

\016fragment_name" "s\030\003\003(\t\022L

\031available_system_resource\030\004\001" "(\0132).holoscan.service.AvailableSystemRes" "ource\"F

\032FragmentAllocationResponse\022(

\006r" "esult\030\001\001(\0132\030.holoscan.service.Result\"r

" "\036WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest\022\021

\tworke" "r_ip\030\001\001(\t\022\023

\013worker_port\030\002\001(\t\022(

\006statu" "s\030\003\001(\0132\030.holoscan.service.Result\"K

\037Wor" "kerExecutionFinishedResponse\022(

\006result\030\001" "\001(\0132\030.holoscan.service.Result2\215\002

\020AppDr" "iverService\022p

\021AllocateFragments\022+.holos" "can.service.FragmentAllocationRequest\032,." "holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRespo" "nse\"\000\022\206\001

\035ReportWorkerExecutionFinished\022" "0.holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinish" "edRequest\0321.holoscan.service.WorkerExecu" "tionFinishedResponse\"\000b\006proto3" ; static const ::_pbi::DescriptorTable* const descriptor_table_app_5fdriver_2eproto_deps[2] = { &::descriptor_table_result_2eproto, &::descriptor_table_system_5fresource_2eproto, }; static ::_pbi::once_flag descriptor_table_app_5fdriver_2eproto_once; const ::_pbi::DescriptorTable descriptor_table_app_5fdriver_2eproto = { false, false, 790, descriptor_table_protodef_app_5fdriver_2eproto, "app_driver.proto", &descriptor_table_app_5fdriver_2eproto_once, descriptor_table_app_5fdriver_2eproto_deps, 2, 4, schemas, file_default_instances, TableStruct_app_5fdriver_2eproto::offsets, file_level_metadata_app_5fdriver_2eproto, file_level_enum_descriptors_app_5fdriver_2eproto, file_level_service_descriptors_app_5fdriver_2eproto, }; PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_WEAK const ::_pbi::DescriptorTable* descriptor_table_app_5fdriver_2eproto_getter() { return &descriptor_table_app_5fdriver_2eproto; } // Force running AddDescriptors() at dynamic initialization time. PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY2 static ::_pbi::AddDescriptorsRunner dynamic_init_dummy_app_5fdriver_2eproto(&descriptor_table_app_5fdriver_2eproto); namespace holoscan { namespace service { // =================================================================== class FragmentAllocationRequest::_Internal { public: static const ::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource& available_system_resource(const FragmentAllocationRequest* msg); }; const ::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource& FragmentAllocationRequest::_Internal::available_system_resource(const FragmentAllocationRequest* msg) { return *msg->_impl_.available_system_resource_; } void FragmentAllocationRequest::clear_available_system_resource() { if (GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr && _impl_.available_system_resource_ != nullptr) { delete _impl_.available_system_resource_; } _impl_.available_system_resource_ = nullptr; } FragmentAllocationRequest::FragmentAllocationRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message(arena, is_message_owned) { SharedCtor(arena, is_message_owned); // @@protoc_insertion_point(arena_constructor:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest) } FragmentAllocationRequest::FragmentAllocationRequest(const FragmentAllocationRequest& from) : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message() { FragmentAllocationRequest* const _this = this; (void)_this; new (&_impl_) Impl_{ decltype(_impl_.fragment_names_){from._impl_.fragment_names_} , decltype(_impl_.worker_ip_){} , decltype(_impl_.worker_port_){} , decltype(_impl_.available_system_resource_){nullptr} , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}}; _internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_); _impl_.worker_ip_.InitDefault(); #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING _impl_.worker_ip_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation()); #endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING if (!from._internal_worker_ip().empty()) { _this->_impl_.worker_ip_.Set(from._internal_worker_ip(), _this->GetArenaForAllocation()); } _impl_.worker_port_.InitDefault(); #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING _impl_.worker_port_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation()); #endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING if (!from._internal_worker_port().empty()) { _this->_impl_.worker_port_.Set(from._internal_worker_port(), _this->GetArenaForAllocation()); } if (from._internal_has_available_system_resource()) { _this->_impl_.available_system_resource_ = new ::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource(*from._impl_.available_system_resource_); } // @@protoc_insertion_point(copy_constructor:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest) } inline void FragmentAllocationRequest::SharedCtor( ::_pb::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) { (void)arena; (void)is_message_owned; new (&_impl_) Impl_{ decltype(_impl_.fragment_names_){arena} , decltype(_impl_.worker_ip_){} , decltype(_impl_.worker_port_){} , decltype(_impl_.available_system_resource_){nullptr} , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{} }; _impl_.worker_ip_.InitDefault(); #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING _impl_.worker_ip_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation()); #endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING _impl_.worker_port_.InitDefault(); #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING _impl_.worker_port_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation()); #endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING } FragmentAllocationRequest::~FragmentAllocationRequest() { // @@protoc_insertion_point(destructor:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest) if (auto *arena = _internal_metadata_.DeleteReturnArena<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>()) { (void)arena; return; } SharedDtor(); } inline void FragmentAllocationRequest::SharedDtor() { GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr); _impl_.fragment_names_.~RepeatedPtrField(); _impl_.worker_ip_.Destroy(); _impl_.worker_port_.Destroy(); if (this != internal_default_instance()) delete _impl_.available_system_resource_; } void FragmentAllocationRequest::SetCachedSize(int size) const { _impl_._cached_size_.Set(size); } void FragmentAllocationRequest::Clear() { // @@protoc_insertion_point(message_clear_start:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest) uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused (void) cached_has_bits; _impl_.fragment_names_.Clear(); _impl_.worker_ip_.ClearToEmpty(); _impl_.worker_port_.ClearToEmpty(); if (GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr && _impl_.available_system_resource_ != nullptr) { delete _impl_.available_system_resource_; } _impl_.available_system_resource_ = nullptr; _internal_metadata_.Clear<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(); } const char* FragmentAllocationRequest::_InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::_pbi::ParseContext* ctx) { #define CHK_(x) if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(!(x))) goto failure while (!ctx->Done(&ptr)) { uint32_t tag; ptr = ::_pbi::ReadTag(ptr, &tag); switch (tag >> 3) { // string worker_ip = 1; case 1: if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 10)) { auto str = _internal_mutable_worker_ip(); ptr = ::_pbi::InlineGreedyStringParser(str, ptr, ctx); CHK_(ptr); CHK_(::_pbi::VerifyUTF8(str, "holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.worker_ip")); } else goto handle_unusual; continue; // string worker_port = 2; case 2: if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 18)) { auto str = _internal_mutable_worker_port(); ptr = ::_pbi::InlineGreedyStringParser(str, ptr, ctx); CHK_(ptr); CHK_(::_pbi::VerifyUTF8(str, "holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.worker_port")); } else goto handle_unusual; continue; // repeated string fragment_names = 3; case 3: if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 26)) { ptr -= 1; do { ptr += 1; auto str = _internal_add_fragment_names(); ptr = ::_pbi::InlineGreedyStringParser(str, ptr, ctx); CHK_(ptr); CHK_(::_pbi::VerifyUTF8(str, "holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.fragment_names")); if (!ctx->DataAvailable(ptr)) break; } while (::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ExpectTag<26>(ptr)); } else goto handle_unusual; continue; // .holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource available_system_resource = 4; case 4: if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 34)) { ptr = ctx->ParseMessage(_internal_mutable_available_system_resource(), ptr); CHK_(ptr); } else goto handle_unusual; continue; default: goto handle_unusual; } // switch handle_unusual: if ((tag == 0) || ((tag & 7) == 4)) { CHK_(ptr); ctx->SetLastTag(tag); goto message_done; } ptr = UnknownFieldParse( tag, _internal_metadata_.mutable_unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(), ptr, ctx); CHK_(ptr != nullptr); } // while message_done: return ptr; failure: ptr = nullptr; goto message_done; #undef CHK_ } uint8_t* FragmentAllocationRequest::_InternalSerialize( uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const { // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_start:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest) uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; (void) cached_has_bits; // string worker_ip = 1; if (!this->_internal_worker_ip().empty()) { ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::VerifyUtf8String( this->_internal_worker_ip().data(), static_cast<int>(this->_internal_worker_ip().length()), ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::SERIALIZE, "holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.worker_ip"); target = stream->WriteStringMaybeAliased( 1, this->_internal_worker_ip(), target); } // string worker_port = 2; if (!this->_internal_worker_port().empty()) { ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::VerifyUtf8String( this->_internal_worker_port().data(), static_cast<int>(this->_internal_worker_port().length()), ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::SERIALIZE, "holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.worker_port"); target = stream->WriteStringMaybeAliased( 2, this->_internal_worker_port(), target); } // repeated string fragment_names = 3; for (int i = 0, n = this->_internal_fragment_names_size(); i < n; i++) { const auto& s = this->_internal_fragment_names(i); ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::VerifyUtf8String( s.data(), static_cast<int>(s.length()), ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::SERIALIZE, "holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.fragment_names"); target = stream->WriteString(3, s, target); } // .holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource available_system_resource = 4; if (this->_internal_has_available_system_resource()) { target = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite:: InternalWriteMessage(4, _Internal::available_system_resource(this), _Internal::available_system_resource(this).GetCachedSize(), target, stream); } if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(_internal_metadata_.have_unknown_fields())) { target = ::_pbi::WireFormat::InternalSerializeUnknownFieldsToArray( _internal_metadata_.unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet::default_instance), target, stream); } // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_end:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest) return target; } size_t FragmentAllocationRequest::ByteSizeLong() const { // @@protoc_insertion_point(message_byte_size_start:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest) size_t total_size = 0; uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused (void) cached_has_bits; // repeated string fragment_names = 3; total_size += 1 * ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::FromIntSize(_impl_.fragment_names_.size()); for (int i = 0, n = _impl_.fragment_names_.size(); i < n; i++) { total_size += ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::StringSize( _impl_.fragment_names_.Get(i)); } // string worker_ip = 1; if (!this->_internal_worker_ip().empty()) { total_size += 1 + ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::StringSize( this->_internal_worker_ip()); } // string worker_port = 2; if (!this->_internal_worker_port().empty()) { total_size += 1 + ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::StringSize( this->_internal_worker_port()); } // .holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource available_system_resource = 4; if (this->_internal_has_available_system_resource()) { total_size += 1 + ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::MessageSize( *_impl_.available_system_resource_); } return MaybeComputeUnknownFieldsSize(total_size, &_impl_._cached_size_); } const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData FragmentAllocationRequest::_class_data_ = { ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck, FragmentAllocationRequest::MergeImpl }; const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*FragmentAllocationRequest::GetClassData() const { return &_class_data_; } void FragmentAllocationRequest::MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg) { auto* const _this = static_cast<FragmentAllocationRequest*>(&to_msg); auto& from = static_cast<const FragmentAllocationRequest&>(from_msg); // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_merge_from_start:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest) GOOGLE_DCHECK_NE(&from, _this); uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; (void) cached_has_bits; _this->_impl_.fragment_names_.MergeFrom(from._impl_.fragment_names_); if (!from._internal_worker_ip().empty()) { _this->_internal_set_worker_ip(from._internal_worker_ip()); } if (!from._internal_worker_port().empty()) { _this->_internal_set_worker_port(from._internal_worker_port()); } if (from._internal_has_available_system_resource()) { _this->_internal_mutable_available_system_resource()->::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource::MergeFrom( from._internal_available_system_resource()); } _this->_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_); } void FragmentAllocationRequest::CopyFrom(const FragmentAllocationRequest& from) { // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_copy_from_start:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest) if (&from == this) return; Clear(); MergeFrom(from); } bool FragmentAllocationRequest::IsInitialized() const { return true; } void FragmentAllocationRequest::InternalSwap(FragmentAllocationRequest* other) { using std::swap; auto* lhs_arena = GetArenaForAllocation(); auto* rhs_arena = other->GetArenaForAllocation(); _internal_metadata_.InternalSwap(&other->_internal_metadata_); _impl_.fragment_names_.InternalSwap(&other->_impl_.fragment_names_); ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr::InternalSwap( &_impl_.worker_ip_, lhs_arena, &other->_impl_.worker_ip_, rhs_arena ); ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr::InternalSwap( &_impl_.worker_port_, lhs_arena, &other->_impl_.worker_port_, rhs_arena ); swap(_impl_.available_system_resource_, other->_impl_.available_system_resource_); } ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata FragmentAllocationRequest::GetMetadata() const { return ::_pbi::AssignDescriptors( &descriptor_table_app_5fdriver_2eproto_getter, &descriptor_table_app_5fdriver_2eproto_once, file_level_metadata_app_5fdriver_2eproto[0]); } // =================================================================== class FragmentAllocationResponse::_Internal { public: static const ::holoscan::service::Result& result(const FragmentAllocationResponse* msg); }; const ::holoscan::service::Result& FragmentAllocationResponse::_Internal::result(const FragmentAllocationResponse* msg) { return *msg->_impl_.result_; } void FragmentAllocationResponse::clear_result() { if (GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr && _impl_.result_ != nullptr) { delete _impl_.result_; } _impl_.result_ = nullptr; } FragmentAllocationResponse::FragmentAllocationResponse(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message(arena, is_message_owned) { SharedCtor(arena, is_message_owned); // @@protoc_insertion_point(arena_constructor:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationResponse) } FragmentAllocationResponse::FragmentAllocationResponse(const FragmentAllocationResponse& from) : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message() { FragmentAllocationResponse* const _this = this; (void)_this; new (&_impl_) Impl_{ decltype(_impl_.result_){nullptr} , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}}; _internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_); if (from._internal_has_result()) { _this->_impl_.result_ = new ::holoscan::service::Result(*from._impl_.result_); } // @@protoc_insertion_point(copy_constructor:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationResponse) } inline void FragmentAllocationResponse::SharedCtor( ::_pb::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) { (void)arena; (void)is_message_owned; new (&_impl_) Impl_{ decltype(_impl_.result_){nullptr} , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{} }; } FragmentAllocationResponse::~FragmentAllocationResponse() { // @@protoc_insertion_point(destructor:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationResponse) if (auto *arena = _internal_metadata_.DeleteReturnArena<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>()) { (void)arena; return; } SharedDtor(); } inline void FragmentAllocationResponse::SharedDtor() { GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr); if (this != internal_default_instance()) delete _impl_.result_; } void FragmentAllocationResponse::SetCachedSize(int size) const { _impl_._cached_size_.Set(size); } void FragmentAllocationResponse::Clear() { // @@protoc_insertion_point(message_clear_start:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationResponse) uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused (void) cached_has_bits; if (GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr && _impl_.result_ != nullptr) { delete _impl_.result_; } _impl_.result_ = nullptr; _internal_metadata_.Clear<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(); } const char* FragmentAllocationResponse::_InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::_pbi::ParseContext* ctx) { #define CHK_(x) if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(!(x))) goto failure while (!ctx->Done(&ptr)) { uint32_t tag; ptr = ::_pbi::ReadTag(ptr, &tag); switch (tag >> 3) { // .holoscan.service.Result result = 1; case 1: if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 10)) { ptr = ctx->ParseMessage(_internal_mutable_result(), ptr); CHK_(ptr); } else goto handle_unusual; continue; default: goto handle_unusual; } // switch handle_unusual: if ((tag == 0) || ((tag & 7) == 4)) { CHK_(ptr); ctx->SetLastTag(tag); goto message_done; } ptr = UnknownFieldParse( tag, _internal_metadata_.mutable_unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(), ptr, ctx); CHK_(ptr != nullptr); } // while message_done: return ptr; failure: ptr = nullptr; goto message_done; #undef CHK_ } uint8_t* FragmentAllocationResponse::_InternalSerialize( uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const { // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_start:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationResponse) uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; (void) cached_has_bits; // .holoscan.service.Result result = 1; if (this->_internal_has_result()) { target = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite:: InternalWriteMessage(1, _Internal::result(this), _Internal::result(this).GetCachedSize(), target, stream); } if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(_internal_metadata_.have_unknown_fields())) { target = ::_pbi::WireFormat::InternalSerializeUnknownFieldsToArray( _internal_metadata_.unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet::default_instance), target, stream); } // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_end:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationResponse) return target; } size_t FragmentAllocationResponse::ByteSizeLong() const { // @@protoc_insertion_point(message_byte_size_start:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationResponse) size_t total_size = 0; uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused (void) cached_has_bits; // .holoscan.service.Result result = 1; if (this->_internal_has_result()) { total_size += 1 + ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::MessageSize( *_impl_.result_); } return MaybeComputeUnknownFieldsSize(total_size, &_impl_._cached_size_); } const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData FragmentAllocationResponse::_class_data_ = { ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck, FragmentAllocationResponse::MergeImpl }; const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*FragmentAllocationResponse::GetClassData() const { return &_class_data_; } void FragmentAllocationResponse::MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg) { auto* const _this = static_cast<FragmentAllocationResponse*>(&to_msg); auto& from = static_cast<const FragmentAllocationResponse&>(from_msg); // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_merge_from_start:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationResponse) GOOGLE_DCHECK_NE(&from, _this); uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; (void) cached_has_bits; if (from._internal_has_result()) { _this->_internal_mutable_result()->::holoscan::service::Result::MergeFrom( from._internal_result()); } _this->_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_); } void FragmentAllocationResponse::CopyFrom(const FragmentAllocationResponse& from) { // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_copy_from_start:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationResponse) if (&from == this) return; Clear(); MergeFrom(from); } bool FragmentAllocationResponse::IsInitialized() const { return true; } void FragmentAllocationResponse::InternalSwap(FragmentAllocationResponse* other) { using std::swap; _internal_metadata_.InternalSwap(&other->_internal_metadata_); swap(_impl_.result_, other->_impl_.result_); } ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata FragmentAllocationResponse::GetMetadata() const { return ::_pbi::AssignDescriptors( &descriptor_table_app_5fdriver_2eproto_getter, &descriptor_table_app_5fdriver_2eproto_once, file_level_metadata_app_5fdriver_2eproto[1]); } // =================================================================== class WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::_Internal { public: static const ::holoscan::service::Result& status(const WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest* msg); }; const ::holoscan::service::Result& WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::_Internal::status(const WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest* msg) { return *msg->_impl_.status_; } void WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::clear_status() { if (GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr && _impl_.status_ != nullptr) { delete _impl_.status_; } _impl_.status_ = nullptr; } WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message(arena, is_message_owned) { SharedCtor(arena, is_message_owned); // @@protoc_insertion_point(arena_constructor:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest) } WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest(const WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest& from) : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message() { WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest* const _this = this; (void)_this; new (&_impl_) Impl_{ decltype(_impl_.worker_ip_){} , decltype(_impl_.worker_port_){} , decltype(_impl_.status_){nullptr} , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}}; _internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_); _impl_.worker_ip_.InitDefault(); #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING _impl_.worker_ip_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation()); #endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING if (!from._internal_worker_ip().empty()) { _this->_impl_.worker_ip_.Set(from._internal_worker_ip(), _this->GetArenaForAllocation()); } _impl_.worker_port_.InitDefault(); #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING _impl_.worker_port_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation()); #endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING if (!from._internal_worker_port().empty()) { _this->_impl_.worker_port_.Set(from._internal_worker_port(), _this->GetArenaForAllocation()); } if (from._internal_has_status()) { _this->_impl_.status_ = new ::holoscan::service::Result(*from._impl_.status_); } // @@protoc_insertion_point(copy_constructor:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest) } inline void WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::SharedCtor( ::_pb::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) { (void)arena; (void)is_message_owned; new (&_impl_) Impl_{ decltype(_impl_.worker_ip_){} , decltype(_impl_.worker_port_){} , decltype(_impl_.status_){nullptr} , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{} }; _impl_.worker_ip_.InitDefault(); #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING _impl_.worker_ip_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation()); #endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING _impl_.worker_port_.InitDefault(); #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING _impl_.worker_port_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation()); #endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING } WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::~WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest() { // @@protoc_insertion_point(destructor:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest) if (auto *arena = _internal_metadata_.DeleteReturnArena<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>()) { (void)arena; return; } SharedDtor(); } inline void WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::SharedDtor() { GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr); _impl_.worker_ip_.Destroy(); _impl_.worker_port_.Destroy(); if (this != internal_default_instance()) delete _impl_.status_; } void WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::SetCachedSize(int size) const { _impl_._cached_size_.Set(size); } void WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::Clear() { // @@protoc_insertion_point(message_clear_start:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest) uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused (void) cached_has_bits; _impl_.worker_ip_.ClearToEmpty(); _impl_.worker_port_.ClearToEmpty(); if (GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr && _impl_.status_ != nullptr) { delete _impl_.status_; } _impl_.status_ = nullptr; _internal_metadata_.Clear<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(); } const char* WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::_InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::_pbi::ParseContext* ctx) { #define CHK_(x) if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(!(x))) goto failure while (!ctx->Done(&ptr)) { uint32_t tag; ptr = ::_pbi::ReadTag(ptr, &tag); switch (tag >> 3) { // string worker_ip = 1; case 1: if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 10)) { auto str = _internal_mutable_worker_ip(); ptr = ::_pbi::InlineGreedyStringParser(str, ptr, ctx); CHK_(ptr); CHK_(::_pbi::VerifyUTF8(str, "holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest.worker_ip")); } else goto handle_unusual; continue; // string worker_port = 2; case 2: if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 18)) { auto str = _internal_mutable_worker_port(); ptr = ::_pbi::InlineGreedyStringParser(str, ptr, ctx); CHK_(ptr); CHK_(::_pbi::VerifyUTF8(str, "holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest.worker_port")); } else goto handle_unusual; continue; // .holoscan.service.Result status = 3; case 3: if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 26)) { ptr = ctx->ParseMessage(_internal_mutable_status(), ptr); CHK_(ptr); } else goto handle_unusual; continue; default: goto handle_unusual; } // switch handle_unusual: if ((tag == 0) || ((tag & 7) == 4)) { CHK_(ptr); ctx->SetLastTag(tag); goto message_done; } ptr = UnknownFieldParse( tag, _internal_metadata_.mutable_unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(), ptr, ctx); CHK_(ptr != nullptr); } // while message_done: return ptr; failure: ptr = nullptr; goto message_done; #undef CHK_ } uint8_t* WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::_InternalSerialize( uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const { // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_start:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest) uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; (void) cached_has_bits; // string worker_ip = 1; if (!this->_internal_worker_ip().empty()) { ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::VerifyUtf8String( this->_internal_worker_ip().data(), static_cast<int>(this->_internal_worker_ip().length()), ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::SERIALIZE, "holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest.worker_ip"); target = stream->WriteStringMaybeAliased( 1, this->_internal_worker_ip(), target); } // string worker_port = 2; if (!this->_internal_worker_port().empty()) { ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::VerifyUtf8String( this->_internal_worker_port().data(), static_cast<int>(this->_internal_worker_port().length()), ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::SERIALIZE, "holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest.worker_port"); target = stream->WriteStringMaybeAliased( 2, this->_internal_worker_port(), target); } // .holoscan.service.Result status = 3; if (this->_internal_has_status()) { target = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite:: InternalWriteMessage(3, _Internal::status(this), _Internal::status(this).GetCachedSize(), target, stream); } if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(_internal_metadata_.have_unknown_fields())) { target = ::_pbi::WireFormat::InternalSerializeUnknownFieldsToArray( _internal_metadata_.unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet::default_instance), target, stream); } // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_end:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest) return target; } size_t WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::ByteSizeLong() const { // @@protoc_insertion_point(message_byte_size_start:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest) size_t total_size = 0; uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused (void) cached_has_bits; // string worker_ip = 1; if (!this->_internal_worker_ip().empty()) { total_size += 1 + ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::StringSize( this->_internal_worker_ip()); } // string worker_port = 2; if (!this->_internal_worker_port().empty()) { total_size += 1 + ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::StringSize( this->_internal_worker_port()); } // .holoscan.service.Result status = 3; if (this->_internal_has_status()) { total_size += 1 + ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::MessageSize( *_impl_.status_); } return MaybeComputeUnknownFieldsSize(total_size, &_impl_._cached_size_); } const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::_class_data_ = { ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck, WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::MergeImpl }; const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::GetClassData() const { return &_class_data_; } void WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg) { auto* const _this = static_cast<WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest*>(&to_msg); auto& from = static_cast<const WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest&>(from_msg); // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_merge_from_start:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest) GOOGLE_DCHECK_NE(&from, _this); uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; (void) cached_has_bits; if (!from._internal_worker_ip().empty()) { _this->_internal_set_worker_ip(from._internal_worker_ip()); } if (!from._internal_worker_port().empty()) { _this->_internal_set_worker_port(from._internal_worker_port()); } if (from._internal_has_status()) { _this->_internal_mutable_status()->::holoscan::service::Result::MergeFrom( from._internal_status()); } _this->_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_); } void WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::CopyFrom(const WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest& from) { // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_copy_from_start:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest) if (&from == this) return; Clear(); MergeFrom(from); } bool WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::IsInitialized() const { return true; } void WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::InternalSwap(WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest* other) { using std::swap; auto* lhs_arena = GetArenaForAllocation(); auto* rhs_arena = other->GetArenaForAllocation(); _internal_metadata_.InternalSwap(&other->_internal_metadata_); ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr::InternalSwap( &_impl_.worker_ip_, lhs_arena, &other->_impl_.worker_ip_, rhs_arena ); ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr::InternalSwap( &_impl_.worker_port_, lhs_arena, &other->_impl_.worker_port_, rhs_arena ); swap(_impl_.status_, other->_impl_.status_); } ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::GetMetadata() const { return ::_pbi::AssignDescriptors( &descriptor_table_app_5fdriver_2eproto_getter, &descriptor_table_app_5fdriver_2eproto_once, file_level_metadata_app_5fdriver_2eproto[2]); } // =================================================================== class WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::_Internal { public: static const ::holoscan::service::Result& result(const WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse* msg); }; const ::holoscan::service::Result& WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::_Internal::result(const WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse* msg) { return *msg->_impl_.result_; } void WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::clear_result() { if (GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr && _impl_.result_ != nullptr) { delete _impl_.result_; } _impl_.result_ = nullptr; } WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message(arena, is_message_owned) { SharedCtor(arena, is_message_owned); // @@protoc_insertion_point(arena_constructor:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse) } WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse(const WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse& from) : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message() { WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse* const _this = this; (void)_this; new (&_impl_) Impl_{ decltype(_impl_.result_){nullptr} , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}}; _internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_); if (from._internal_has_result()) { _this->_impl_.result_ = new ::holoscan::service::Result(*from._impl_.result_); } // @@protoc_insertion_point(copy_constructor:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse) } inline void WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::SharedCtor( ::_pb::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) { (void)arena; (void)is_message_owned; new (&_impl_) Impl_{ decltype(_impl_.result_){nullptr} , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{} }; } WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::~WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse() { // @@protoc_insertion_point(destructor:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse) if (auto *arena = _internal_metadata_.DeleteReturnArena<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>()) { (void)arena; return; } SharedDtor(); } inline void WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::SharedDtor() { GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr); if (this != internal_default_instance()) delete _impl_.result_; } void WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::SetCachedSize(int size) const { _impl_._cached_size_.Set(size); } void WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::Clear() { // @@protoc_insertion_point(message_clear_start:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse) uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused (void) cached_has_bits; if (GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr && _impl_.result_ != nullptr) { delete _impl_.result_; } _impl_.result_ = nullptr; _internal_metadata_.Clear<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(); } const char* WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::_InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::_pbi::ParseContext* ctx) { #define CHK_(x) if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(!(x))) goto failure while (!ctx->Done(&ptr)) { uint32_t tag; ptr = ::_pbi::ReadTag(ptr, &tag); switch (tag >> 3) { // .holoscan.service.Result result = 1; case 1: if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 10)) { ptr = ctx->ParseMessage(_internal_mutable_result(), ptr); CHK_(ptr); } else goto handle_unusual; continue; default: goto handle_unusual; } // switch handle_unusual: if ((tag == 0) || ((tag & 7) == 4)) { CHK_(ptr); ctx->SetLastTag(tag); goto message_done; } ptr = UnknownFieldParse( tag, _internal_metadata_.mutable_unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(), ptr, ctx); CHK_(ptr != nullptr); } // while message_done: return ptr; failure: ptr = nullptr; goto message_done; #undef CHK_ } uint8_t* WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::_InternalSerialize( uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const { // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_start:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse) uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; (void) cached_has_bits; // .holoscan.service.Result result = 1; if (this->_internal_has_result()) { target = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite:: InternalWriteMessage(1, _Internal::result(this), _Internal::result(this).GetCachedSize(), target, stream); } if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(_internal_metadata_.have_unknown_fields())) { target = ::_pbi::WireFormat::InternalSerializeUnknownFieldsToArray( _internal_metadata_.unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet::default_instance), target, stream); } // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_end:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse) return target; } size_t WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::ByteSizeLong() const { // @@protoc_insertion_point(message_byte_size_start:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse) size_t total_size = 0; uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused (void) cached_has_bits; // .holoscan.service.Result result = 1; if (this->_internal_has_result()) { total_size += 1 + ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::MessageSize( *_impl_.result_); } return MaybeComputeUnknownFieldsSize(total_size, &_impl_._cached_size_); } const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::_class_data_ = { ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck, WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::MergeImpl }; const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::GetClassData() const { return &_class_data_; } void WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg) { auto* const _this = static_cast<WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse*>(&to_msg); auto& from = static_cast<const WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse&>(from_msg); // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_merge_from_start:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse) GOOGLE_DCHECK_NE(&from, _this); uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; (void) cached_has_bits; if (from._internal_has_result()) { _this->_internal_mutable_result()->::holoscan::service::Result::MergeFrom( from._internal_result()); } _this->_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_); } void WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::CopyFrom(const WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse& from) { // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_copy_from_start:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse) if (&from == this) return; Clear(); MergeFrom(from); } bool WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::IsInitialized() const { return true; } void WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::InternalSwap(WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse* other) { using std::swap; _internal_metadata_.InternalSwap(&other->_internal_metadata_); swap(_impl_.result_, other->_impl_.result_); } ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::GetMetadata() const { return ::_pbi::AssignDescriptors( &descriptor_table_app_5fdriver_2eproto_getter, &descriptor_table_app_5fdriver_2eproto_once, file_level_metadata_app_5fdriver_2eproto[3]); } // @@protoc_insertion_point(namespace_scope) } // namespace service } // namespace holoscan PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_OPEN template<> PROTOBUF_NOINLINE ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest* Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest >(Arena* arena) { return Arena::CreateMessageInternal< ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest >(arena); } template<> PROTOBUF_NOINLINE ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse* Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse >(Arena* arena) { return Arena::CreateMessageInternal< ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse >(arena); } template<> PROTOBUF_NOINLINE ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest* Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest >(Arena* arena) { return Arena::CreateMessageInternal< ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest >(arena); } template<> PROTOBUF_NOINLINE ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse* Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse >(Arena* arena) { return Arena::CreateMessageInternal< ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse >(arena); } PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_CLOSE // @@protoc_insertion_point(global_scope) #include <google/protobuf/port_undef.inc>