NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0  Program Listing for File app_driver.pb.cc

Program Listing for File app_driver.pb.cc

Return to documentation for file (src/core/services/generated/app_driver.pb.cc)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
// Generated by the protocol buffer compiler. DO NOT EDIT!
// source: app_driver.proto

#include "app_driver.pb.h"

#include <algorithm>

#include <google/protobuf/io/coded_stream.h>
#include <google/protobuf/extension_set.h>
#include <google/protobuf/wire_format_lite.h>
#include <google/protobuf/descriptor.h>
#include <google/protobuf/generated_message_reflection.h>
#include <google/protobuf/reflection_ops.h>
#include <google/protobuf/wire_format.h>
// @@protoc_insertion_point(includes)
#include <google/protobuf/port_def.inc>

PROTOBUF_PRAGMA_INIT_SEG

namespace _pb = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID;
namespace _pbi = _pb::internal;

namespace holoscan {
namespace service {
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentAllocationRequest::FragmentAllocationRequest(
    ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized): _impl_{
    /*decltype(_impl_.fragment_names_)*/{}
  , /*decltype(_impl_.worker_ip_)*/{&::_pbi::fixed_address_empty_string, ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}}
  , /*decltype(_impl_.worker_port_)*/{&::_pbi::fixed_address_empty_string, ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}}
  , /*decltype(_impl_.available_system_resource_)*/nullptr
  , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}} {}
struct FragmentAllocationRequestDefaultTypeInternal {
  PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentAllocationRequestDefaultTypeInternal()
      : _instance(::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}) {}
  ~FragmentAllocationRequestDefaultTypeInternal() {}
  union {
    FragmentAllocationRequest _instance;
  };
};
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_NO_DESTROY PROTOBUF_CONSTINIT PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY1 FragmentAllocationRequestDefaultTypeInternal _FragmentAllocationRequest_default_instance_;
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentAllocationResponse::FragmentAllocationResponse(
    ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized): _impl_{
    /*decltype(_impl_.result_)*/nullptr
  , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}} {}
struct FragmentAllocationResponseDefaultTypeInternal {
  PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentAllocationResponseDefaultTypeInternal()
      : _instance(::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}) {}
  ~FragmentAllocationResponseDefaultTypeInternal() {}
  union {
    FragmentAllocationResponse _instance;
  };
};
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_NO_DESTROY PROTOBUF_CONSTINIT PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY1 FragmentAllocationResponseDefaultTypeInternal _FragmentAllocationResponse_default_instance_;
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest(
    ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized): _impl_{
    /*decltype(_impl_.worker_ip_)*/{&::_pbi::fixed_address_empty_string, ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}}
  , /*decltype(_impl_.worker_port_)*/{&::_pbi::fixed_address_empty_string, ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}}
  , /*decltype(_impl_.status_)*/nullptr
  , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}} {}
struct WorkerExecutionFinishedRequestDefaultTypeInternal {
  PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR WorkerExecutionFinishedRequestDefaultTypeInternal()
      : _instance(::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}) {}
  ~WorkerExecutionFinishedRequestDefaultTypeInternal() {}
  union {
    WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest _instance;
  };
};
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_NO_DESTROY PROTOBUF_CONSTINIT PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY1 WorkerExecutionFinishedRequestDefaultTypeInternal _WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest_default_instance_;
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse(
    ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized): _impl_{
    /*decltype(_impl_.result_)*/nullptr
  , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}} {}
struct WorkerExecutionFinishedResponseDefaultTypeInternal {
  PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR WorkerExecutionFinishedResponseDefaultTypeInternal()
      : _instance(::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}) {}
  ~WorkerExecutionFinishedResponseDefaultTypeInternal() {}
  union {
    WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse _instance;
  };
};
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_NO_DESTROY PROTOBUF_CONSTINIT PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY1 WorkerExecutionFinishedResponseDefaultTypeInternal _WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse_default_instance_;
}  // namespace service
}  // namespace holoscan
static ::_pb::Metadata file_level_metadata_app_5fdriver_2eproto[4];
static constexpr ::_pb::EnumDescriptor const** file_level_enum_descriptors_app_5fdriver_2eproto = nullptr;
static constexpr ::_pb::ServiceDescriptor const** file_level_service_descriptors_app_5fdriver_2eproto = nullptr;

const uint32_t TableStruct_app_5fdriver_2eproto::offsets[] PROTOBUF_SECTION_VARIABLE(protodesc_cold) = {
  ~0u,  // no _has_bits_
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest, _internal_metadata_),
  ~0u,  // no _extensions_
  ~0u,  // no _oneof_case_
  ~0u,  // no _weak_field_map_
  ~0u,  // no _inlined_string_donated_
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest, _impl_.worker_ip_),
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest, _impl_.worker_port_),
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest, _impl_.fragment_names_),
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest, _impl_.available_system_resource_),
  ~0u,  // no _has_bits_
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse, _internal_metadata_),
  ~0u,  // no _extensions_
  ~0u,  // no _oneof_case_
  ~0u,  // no _weak_field_map_
  ~0u,  // no _inlined_string_donated_
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse, _impl_.result_),
  ~0u,  // no _has_bits_
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest, _internal_metadata_),
  ~0u,  // no _extensions_
  ~0u,  // no _oneof_case_
  ~0u,  // no _weak_field_map_
  ~0u,  // no _inlined_string_donated_
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest, _impl_.worker_ip_),
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest, _impl_.worker_port_),
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest, _impl_.status_),
  ~0u,  // no _has_bits_
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse, _internal_metadata_),
  ~0u,  // no _extensions_
  ~0u,  // no _oneof_case_
  ~0u,  // no _weak_field_map_
  ~0u,  // no _inlined_string_donated_
  PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse, _impl_.result_),
};
static const ::_pbi::MigrationSchema schemas[] PROTOBUF_SECTION_VARIABLE(protodesc_cold) = {
  { 0, -1, -1, sizeof(::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest)},
  { 10, -1, -1, sizeof(::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse)},
  { 17, -1, -1, sizeof(::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest)},
  { 26, -1, -1, sizeof(::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse)},
};

static const ::_pb::Message* const file_default_instances[] = {
  &::holoscan::service::_FragmentAllocationRequest_default_instance_._instance,
  &::holoscan::service::_FragmentAllocationResponse_default_instance_._instance,
  &::holoscan::service::_WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest_default_instance_._instance,
  &::holoscan::service::_WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse_default_instance_._instance,
};

const char descriptor_table_protodef_app_5fdriver_2eproto[] PROTOBUF_SECTION_VARIABLE(protodesc_cold) =
  "\n\020app_driver.proto\022\020holoscan.service\032\025sy"
  "stem_resource.proto\032\014result.proto\"\251\001\n\031Fr"
  "agmentAllocationRequest\022\021\n\tworker_ip\030\001\001"
  "(\t\022\023\n\013worker_port\030\002\001(\t\022\026\n\016fragment_name"
  "s\030\003\003(\t\022L\n\031available_system_resource\030\004\001"
  "(\0132).holoscan.service.AvailableSystemRes"
  "ource\"F\n\032FragmentAllocationResponse\022(\n\006r"
  "esult\030\001\001(\0132\030.holoscan.service.Result\"r\n"
  "\036WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest\022\021\n\tworke"
  "r_ip\030\001\001(\t\022\023\n\013worker_port\030\002\001(\t\022(\n\006statu"
  "s\030\003\001(\0132\030.holoscan.service.Result\"K\n\037Wor"
  "kerExecutionFinishedResponse\022(\n\006result\030\001"
  "\001(\0132\030.holoscan.service.Result2\215\002\n\020AppDr"
  "iverService\022p\n\021AllocateFragments\022+.holos"
  "can.service.FragmentAllocationRequest\032,."
  "holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRespo"
  "nse\"\000\022\206\001\n\035ReportWorkerExecutionFinished\022"
  "0.holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinish"
  "edRequest\0321.holoscan.service.WorkerExecu"
  "tionFinishedResponse\"\000b\006proto3"
  ;
static const ::_pbi::DescriptorTable* const descriptor_table_app_5fdriver_2eproto_deps[2] = {
  &::descriptor_table_result_2eproto,
  &::descriptor_table_system_5fresource_2eproto,
};
static ::_pbi::once_flag descriptor_table_app_5fdriver_2eproto_once;
const ::_pbi::DescriptorTable descriptor_table_app_5fdriver_2eproto = {
    false, false, 790, descriptor_table_protodef_app_5fdriver_2eproto,
    "app_driver.proto",
    &descriptor_table_app_5fdriver_2eproto_once, descriptor_table_app_5fdriver_2eproto_deps, 2, 4,
    schemas, file_default_instances, TableStruct_app_5fdriver_2eproto::offsets,
    file_level_metadata_app_5fdriver_2eproto, file_level_enum_descriptors_app_5fdriver_2eproto,
    file_level_service_descriptors_app_5fdriver_2eproto,
};
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_WEAK const ::_pbi::DescriptorTable* descriptor_table_app_5fdriver_2eproto_getter() {
  return &descriptor_table_app_5fdriver_2eproto;
}

// Force running AddDescriptors() at dynamic initialization time.
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY2 static ::_pbi::AddDescriptorsRunner dynamic_init_dummy_app_5fdriver_2eproto(&descriptor_table_app_5fdriver_2eproto);
namespace holoscan {
namespace service {

// ===================================================================

class FragmentAllocationRequest::_Internal {
 public:
  static const ::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource& available_system_resource(const FragmentAllocationRequest* msg);
};

const ::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource&
FragmentAllocationRequest::_Internal::available_system_resource(const FragmentAllocationRequest* msg) {
  return *msg->_impl_.available_system_resource_;
}
void FragmentAllocationRequest::clear_available_system_resource() {
  if (GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr && _impl_.available_system_resource_ != nullptr) {
    delete _impl_.available_system_resource_;
  }
  _impl_.available_system_resource_ = nullptr;
}
FragmentAllocationRequest::FragmentAllocationRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
                         bool is_message_owned)
  : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message(arena, is_message_owned) {
  SharedCtor(arena, is_message_owned);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(arena_constructor:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest)
}
FragmentAllocationRequest::FragmentAllocationRequest(const FragmentAllocationRequest& from)
  : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message() {
  FragmentAllocationRequest* const _this = this; (void)_this;
  new (&_impl_) Impl_{
      decltype(_impl_.fragment_names_){from._impl_.fragment_names_}
    , decltype(_impl_.worker_ip_){}
    , decltype(_impl_.worker_port_){}
    , decltype(_impl_.available_system_resource_){nullptr}
    , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}};

  _internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
  _impl_.worker_ip_.InitDefault();
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
    _impl_.worker_ip_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
  #endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  if (!from._internal_worker_ip().empty()) {
    _this->_impl_.worker_ip_.Set(from._internal_worker_ip(),
      _this->GetArenaForAllocation());
  }
  _impl_.worker_port_.InitDefault();
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
    _impl_.worker_port_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
  #endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  if (!from._internal_worker_port().empty()) {
    _this->_impl_.worker_port_.Set(from._internal_worker_port(),
      _this->GetArenaForAllocation());
  }
  if (from._internal_has_available_system_resource()) {
    _this->_impl_.available_system_resource_ = new ::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource(*from._impl_.available_system_resource_);
  }
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(copy_constructor:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest)
}

inline void FragmentAllocationRequest::SharedCtor(
    ::_pb::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) {
  (void)arena;
  (void)is_message_owned;
  new (&_impl_) Impl_{
      decltype(_impl_.fragment_names_){arena}
    , decltype(_impl_.worker_ip_){}
    , decltype(_impl_.worker_port_){}
    , decltype(_impl_.available_system_resource_){nullptr}
    , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}
  };
  _impl_.worker_ip_.InitDefault();
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
    _impl_.worker_ip_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
  #endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  _impl_.worker_port_.InitDefault();
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
    _impl_.worker_port_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
  #endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
}

FragmentAllocationRequest::~FragmentAllocationRequest() {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(destructor:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest)
  if (auto *arena = _internal_metadata_.DeleteReturnArena<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>()) {
  (void)arena;
    return;
  }
  SharedDtor();
}

inline void FragmentAllocationRequest::SharedDtor() {
  GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr);
  _impl_.fragment_names_.~RepeatedPtrField();
  _impl_.worker_ip_.Destroy();
  _impl_.worker_port_.Destroy();
  if (this != internal_default_instance()) delete _impl_.available_system_resource_;
}

void FragmentAllocationRequest::SetCachedSize(int size) const {
  _impl_._cached_size_.Set(size);
}

void FragmentAllocationRequest::Clear() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_clear_start:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest)
  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  _impl_.fragment_names_.Clear();
  _impl_.worker_ip_.ClearToEmpty();
  _impl_.worker_port_.ClearToEmpty();
  if (GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr && _impl_.available_system_resource_ != nullptr) {
    delete _impl_.available_system_resource_;
  }
  _impl_.available_system_resource_ = nullptr;
  _internal_metadata_.Clear<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>();
}

const char* FragmentAllocationRequest::_InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::_pbi::ParseContext* ctx) {
#define CHK_(x) if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(!(x))) goto failure
  while (!ctx->Done(&ptr)) {
    uint32_t tag;
    ptr = ::_pbi::ReadTag(ptr, &tag);
    switch (tag >> 3) {
      // string worker_ip = 1;
      case 1:
        if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 10)) {
          auto str = _internal_mutable_worker_ip();
          ptr = ::_pbi::InlineGreedyStringParser(str, ptr, ctx);
          CHK_(ptr);
          CHK_(::_pbi::VerifyUTF8(str, "holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.worker_ip"));
        } else
          goto handle_unusual;
        continue;
      // string worker_port = 2;
      case 2:
        if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 18)) {
          auto str = _internal_mutable_worker_port();
          ptr = ::_pbi::InlineGreedyStringParser(str, ptr, ctx);
          CHK_(ptr);
          CHK_(::_pbi::VerifyUTF8(str, "holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.worker_port"));
        } else
          goto handle_unusual;
        continue;
      // repeated string fragment_names = 3;
      case 3:
        if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 26)) {
          ptr -= 1;
          do {
            ptr += 1;
            auto str = _internal_add_fragment_names();
            ptr = ::_pbi::InlineGreedyStringParser(str, ptr, ctx);
            CHK_(ptr);
            CHK_(::_pbi::VerifyUTF8(str, "holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.fragment_names"));
            if (!ctx->DataAvailable(ptr)) break;
          } while (::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ExpectTag<26>(ptr));
        } else
          goto handle_unusual;
        continue;
      // .holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource available_system_resource = 4;
      case 4:
        if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 34)) {
          ptr = ctx->ParseMessage(_internal_mutable_available_system_resource(), ptr);
          CHK_(ptr);
        } else
          goto handle_unusual;
        continue;
      default:
        goto handle_unusual;
    }  // switch
  handle_unusual:
    if ((tag == 0) || ((tag & 7) == 4)) {
      CHK_(ptr);
      ctx->SetLastTag(tag);
      goto message_done;
    }
    ptr = UnknownFieldParse(
        tag,
        _internal_metadata_.mutable_unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(),
        ptr, ctx);
    CHK_(ptr != nullptr);
  }  // while
message_done:
  return ptr;
failure:
  ptr = nullptr;
  goto message_done;
#undef CHK_
}

uint8_t* FragmentAllocationRequest::_InternalSerialize(
    uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_start:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest)
  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  // string worker_ip = 1;
  if (!this->_internal_worker_ip().empty()) {
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::VerifyUtf8String(
      this->_internal_worker_ip().data(), static_cast<int>(this->_internal_worker_ip().length()),
      ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::SERIALIZE,
      "holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.worker_ip");
    target = stream->WriteStringMaybeAliased(
        1, this->_internal_worker_ip(), target);
  }

  // string worker_port = 2;
  if (!this->_internal_worker_port().empty()) {
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::VerifyUtf8String(
      this->_internal_worker_port().data(), static_cast<int>(this->_internal_worker_port().length()),
      ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::SERIALIZE,
      "holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.worker_port");
    target = stream->WriteStringMaybeAliased(
        2, this->_internal_worker_port(), target);
  }

  // repeated string fragment_names = 3;
  for (int i = 0, n = this->_internal_fragment_names_size(); i < n; i++) {
    const auto& s = this->_internal_fragment_names(i);
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::VerifyUtf8String(
      s.data(), static_cast<int>(s.length()),
      ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::SERIALIZE,
      "holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.fragment_names");
    target = stream->WriteString(3, s, target);
  }

  // .holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource available_system_resource = 4;
  if (this->_internal_has_available_system_resource()) {
    target = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::
      InternalWriteMessage(4, _Internal::available_system_resource(this),
        _Internal::available_system_resource(this).GetCachedSize(), target, stream);
  }

  if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(_internal_metadata_.have_unknown_fields())) {
    target = ::_pbi::WireFormat::InternalSerializeUnknownFieldsToArray(
        _internal_metadata_.unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet::default_instance), target, stream);
  }
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_end:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest)
  return target;
}

size_t FragmentAllocationRequest::ByteSizeLong() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_byte_size_start:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest)
  size_t total_size = 0;

  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  // repeated string fragment_names = 3;
  total_size += 1 *
      ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::FromIntSize(_impl_.fragment_names_.size());
  for (int i = 0, n = _impl_.fragment_names_.size(); i < n; i++) {
    total_size += ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::StringSize(
      _impl_.fragment_names_.Get(i));
  }

  // string worker_ip = 1;
  if (!this->_internal_worker_ip().empty()) {
    total_size += 1 +
      ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::StringSize(
        this->_internal_worker_ip());
  }

  // string worker_port = 2;
  if (!this->_internal_worker_port().empty()) {
    total_size += 1 +
      ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::StringSize(
        this->_internal_worker_port());
  }

  // .holoscan.service.AvailableSystemResource available_system_resource = 4;
  if (this->_internal_has_available_system_resource()) {
    total_size += 1 +
      ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::MessageSize(
        *_impl_.available_system_resource_);
  }

  return MaybeComputeUnknownFieldsSize(total_size, &_impl_._cached_size_);
}

const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData FragmentAllocationRequest::_class_data_ = {
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck,
    FragmentAllocationRequest::MergeImpl
};
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*FragmentAllocationRequest::GetClassData() const { return &_class_data_; }


void FragmentAllocationRequest::MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg) {
  auto* const _this = static_cast<FragmentAllocationRequest*>(&to_msg);
  auto& from = static_cast<const FragmentAllocationRequest&>(from_msg);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_merge_from_start:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest)
  GOOGLE_DCHECK_NE(&from, _this);
  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  _this->_impl_.fragment_names_.MergeFrom(from._impl_.fragment_names_);
  if (!from._internal_worker_ip().empty()) {
    _this->_internal_set_worker_ip(from._internal_worker_ip());
  }
  if (!from._internal_worker_port().empty()) {
    _this->_internal_set_worker_port(from._internal_worker_port());
  }
  if (from._internal_has_available_system_resource()) {
    _this->_internal_mutable_available_system_resource()->::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource::MergeFrom(
        from._internal_available_system_resource());
  }
  _this->_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
}

void FragmentAllocationRequest::CopyFrom(const FragmentAllocationRequest& from) {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_copy_from_start:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest)
  if (&from == this) return;
  Clear();
  MergeFrom(from);
}

bool FragmentAllocationRequest::IsInitialized() const {
  return true;
}

void FragmentAllocationRequest::InternalSwap(FragmentAllocationRequest* other) {
  using std::swap;
  auto* lhs_arena = GetArenaForAllocation();
  auto* rhs_arena = other->GetArenaForAllocation();
  _internal_metadata_.InternalSwap(&other->_internal_metadata_);
  _impl_.fragment_names_.InternalSwap(&other->_impl_.fragment_names_);
  ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr::InternalSwap(
      &_impl_.worker_ip_, lhs_arena,
      &other->_impl_.worker_ip_, rhs_arena
  );
  ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr::InternalSwap(
      &_impl_.worker_port_, lhs_arena,
      &other->_impl_.worker_port_, rhs_arena
  );
  swap(_impl_.available_system_resource_, other->_impl_.available_system_resource_);
}

::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata FragmentAllocationRequest::GetMetadata() const {
  return ::_pbi::AssignDescriptors(
      &descriptor_table_app_5fdriver_2eproto_getter, &descriptor_table_app_5fdriver_2eproto_once,
      file_level_metadata_app_5fdriver_2eproto[0]);
}

// ===================================================================

class FragmentAllocationResponse::_Internal {
 public:
  static const ::holoscan::service::Result& result(const FragmentAllocationResponse* msg);
};

const ::holoscan::service::Result&
FragmentAllocationResponse::_Internal::result(const FragmentAllocationResponse* msg) {
  return *msg->_impl_.result_;
}
void FragmentAllocationResponse::clear_result() {
  if (GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr && _impl_.result_ != nullptr) {
    delete _impl_.result_;
  }
  _impl_.result_ = nullptr;
}
FragmentAllocationResponse::FragmentAllocationResponse(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
                         bool is_message_owned)
  : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message(arena, is_message_owned) {
  SharedCtor(arena, is_message_owned);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(arena_constructor:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationResponse)
}
FragmentAllocationResponse::FragmentAllocationResponse(const FragmentAllocationResponse& from)
  : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message() {
  FragmentAllocationResponse* const _this = this; (void)_this;
  new (&_impl_) Impl_{
      decltype(_impl_.result_){nullptr}
    , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}};

  _internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
  if (from._internal_has_result()) {
    _this->_impl_.result_ = new ::holoscan::service::Result(*from._impl_.result_);
  }
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(copy_constructor:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationResponse)
}

inline void FragmentAllocationResponse::SharedCtor(
    ::_pb::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) {
  (void)arena;
  (void)is_message_owned;
  new (&_impl_) Impl_{
      decltype(_impl_.result_){nullptr}
    , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}
  };
}

FragmentAllocationResponse::~FragmentAllocationResponse() {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(destructor:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationResponse)
  if (auto *arena = _internal_metadata_.DeleteReturnArena<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>()) {
  (void)arena;
    return;
  }
  SharedDtor();
}

inline void FragmentAllocationResponse::SharedDtor() {
  GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr);
  if (this != internal_default_instance()) delete _impl_.result_;
}

void FragmentAllocationResponse::SetCachedSize(int size) const {
  _impl_._cached_size_.Set(size);
}

void FragmentAllocationResponse::Clear() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_clear_start:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationResponse)
  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  if (GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr && _impl_.result_ != nullptr) {
    delete _impl_.result_;
  }
  _impl_.result_ = nullptr;
  _internal_metadata_.Clear<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>();
}

const char* FragmentAllocationResponse::_InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::_pbi::ParseContext* ctx) {
#define CHK_(x) if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(!(x))) goto failure
  while (!ctx->Done(&ptr)) {
    uint32_t tag;
    ptr = ::_pbi::ReadTag(ptr, &tag);
    switch (tag >> 3) {
      // .holoscan.service.Result result = 1;
      case 1:
        if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 10)) {
          ptr = ctx->ParseMessage(_internal_mutable_result(), ptr);
          CHK_(ptr);
        } else
          goto handle_unusual;
        continue;
      default:
        goto handle_unusual;
    }  // switch
  handle_unusual:
    if ((tag == 0) || ((tag & 7) == 4)) {
      CHK_(ptr);
      ctx->SetLastTag(tag);
      goto message_done;
    }
    ptr = UnknownFieldParse(
        tag,
        _internal_metadata_.mutable_unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(),
        ptr, ctx);
    CHK_(ptr != nullptr);
  }  // while
message_done:
  return ptr;
failure:
  ptr = nullptr;
  goto message_done;
#undef CHK_
}

uint8_t* FragmentAllocationResponse::_InternalSerialize(
    uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_start:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationResponse)
  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  // .holoscan.service.Result result = 1;
  if (this->_internal_has_result()) {
    target = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::
      InternalWriteMessage(1, _Internal::result(this),
        _Internal::result(this).GetCachedSize(), target, stream);
  }

  if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(_internal_metadata_.have_unknown_fields())) {
    target = ::_pbi::WireFormat::InternalSerializeUnknownFieldsToArray(
        _internal_metadata_.unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet::default_instance), target, stream);
  }
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_end:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationResponse)
  return target;
}

size_t FragmentAllocationResponse::ByteSizeLong() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_byte_size_start:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationResponse)
  size_t total_size = 0;

  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  // .holoscan.service.Result result = 1;
  if (this->_internal_has_result()) {
    total_size += 1 +
      ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::MessageSize(
        *_impl_.result_);
  }

  return MaybeComputeUnknownFieldsSize(total_size, &_impl_._cached_size_);
}

const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData FragmentAllocationResponse::_class_data_ = {
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck,
    FragmentAllocationResponse::MergeImpl
};
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*FragmentAllocationResponse::GetClassData() const { return &_class_data_; }


void FragmentAllocationResponse::MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg) {
  auto* const _this = static_cast<FragmentAllocationResponse*>(&to_msg);
  auto& from = static_cast<const FragmentAllocationResponse&>(from_msg);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_merge_from_start:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationResponse)
  GOOGLE_DCHECK_NE(&from, _this);
  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  if (from._internal_has_result()) {
    _this->_internal_mutable_result()->::holoscan::service::Result::MergeFrom(
        from._internal_result());
  }
  _this->_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
}

void FragmentAllocationResponse::CopyFrom(const FragmentAllocationResponse& from) {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_copy_from_start:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationResponse)
  if (&from == this) return;
  Clear();
  MergeFrom(from);
}

bool FragmentAllocationResponse::IsInitialized() const {
  return true;
}

void FragmentAllocationResponse::InternalSwap(FragmentAllocationResponse* other) {
  using std::swap;
  _internal_metadata_.InternalSwap(&other->_internal_metadata_);
  swap(_impl_.result_, other->_impl_.result_);
}

::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata FragmentAllocationResponse::GetMetadata() const {
  return ::_pbi::AssignDescriptors(
      &descriptor_table_app_5fdriver_2eproto_getter, &descriptor_table_app_5fdriver_2eproto_once,
      file_level_metadata_app_5fdriver_2eproto[1]);
}

// ===================================================================

class WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::_Internal {
 public:
  static const ::holoscan::service::Result& status(const WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest* msg);
};

const ::holoscan::service::Result&
WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::_Internal::status(const WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest* msg) {
  return *msg->_impl_.status_;
}
void WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::clear_status() {
  if (GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr && _impl_.status_ != nullptr) {
    delete _impl_.status_;
  }
  _impl_.status_ = nullptr;
}
WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
                         bool is_message_owned)
  : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message(arena, is_message_owned) {
  SharedCtor(arena, is_message_owned);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(arena_constructor:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest)
}
WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest(const WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest& from)
  : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message() {
  WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest* const _this = this; (void)_this;
  new (&_impl_) Impl_{
      decltype(_impl_.worker_ip_){}
    , decltype(_impl_.worker_port_){}
    , decltype(_impl_.status_){nullptr}
    , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}};

  _internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
  _impl_.worker_ip_.InitDefault();
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
    _impl_.worker_ip_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
  #endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  if (!from._internal_worker_ip().empty()) {
    _this->_impl_.worker_ip_.Set(from._internal_worker_ip(),
      _this->GetArenaForAllocation());
  }
  _impl_.worker_port_.InitDefault();
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
    _impl_.worker_port_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
  #endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  if (!from._internal_worker_port().empty()) {
    _this->_impl_.worker_port_.Set(from._internal_worker_port(),
      _this->GetArenaForAllocation());
  }
  if (from._internal_has_status()) {
    _this->_impl_.status_ = new ::holoscan::service::Result(*from._impl_.status_);
  }
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(copy_constructor:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest)
}

inline void WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::SharedCtor(
    ::_pb::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) {
  (void)arena;
  (void)is_message_owned;
  new (&_impl_) Impl_{
      decltype(_impl_.worker_ip_){}
    , decltype(_impl_.worker_port_){}
    , decltype(_impl_.status_){nullptr}
    , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}
  };
  _impl_.worker_ip_.InitDefault();
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
    _impl_.worker_ip_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
  #endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  _impl_.worker_port_.InitDefault();
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
    _impl_.worker_port_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
  #endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
}

WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::~WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest() {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(destructor:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest)
  if (auto *arena = _internal_metadata_.DeleteReturnArena<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>()) {
  (void)arena;
    return;
  }
  SharedDtor();
}

inline void WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::SharedDtor() {
  GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr);
  _impl_.worker_ip_.Destroy();
  _impl_.worker_port_.Destroy();
  if (this != internal_default_instance()) delete _impl_.status_;
}

void WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::SetCachedSize(int size) const {
  _impl_._cached_size_.Set(size);
}

void WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::Clear() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_clear_start:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest)
  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  _impl_.worker_ip_.ClearToEmpty();
  _impl_.worker_port_.ClearToEmpty();
  if (GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr && _impl_.status_ != nullptr) {
    delete _impl_.status_;
  }
  _impl_.status_ = nullptr;
  _internal_metadata_.Clear<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>();
}

const char* WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::_InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::_pbi::ParseContext* ctx) {
#define CHK_(x) if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(!(x))) goto failure
  while (!ctx->Done(&ptr)) {
    uint32_t tag;
    ptr = ::_pbi::ReadTag(ptr, &tag);
    switch (tag >> 3) {
      // string worker_ip = 1;
      case 1:
        if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 10)) {
          auto str = _internal_mutable_worker_ip();
          ptr = ::_pbi::InlineGreedyStringParser(str, ptr, ctx);
          CHK_(ptr);
          CHK_(::_pbi::VerifyUTF8(str, "holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest.worker_ip"));
        } else
          goto handle_unusual;
        continue;
      // string worker_port = 2;
      case 2:
        if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 18)) {
          auto str = _internal_mutable_worker_port();
          ptr = ::_pbi::InlineGreedyStringParser(str, ptr, ctx);
          CHK_(ptr);
          CHK_(::_pbi::VerifyUTF8(str, "holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest.worker_port"));
        } else
          goto handle_unusual;
        continue;
      // .holoscan.service.Result status = 3;
      case 3:
        if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 26)) {
          ptr = ctx->ParseMessage(_internal_mutable_status(), ptr);
          CHK_(ptr);
        } else
          goto handle_unusual;
        continue;
      default:
        goto handle_unusual;
    }  // switch
  handle_unusual:
    if ((tag == 0) || ((tag & 7) == 4)) {
      CHK_(ptr);
      ctx->SetLastTag(tag);
      goto message_done;
    }
    ptr = UnknownFieldParse(
        tag,
        _internal_metadata_.mutable_unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(),
        ptr, ctx);
    CHK_(ptr != nullptr);
  }  // while
message_done:
  return ptr;
failure:
  ptr = nullptr;
  goto message_done;
#undef CHK_
}

uint8_t* WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::_InternalSerialize(
    uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_start:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest)
  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  // string worker_ip = 1;
  if (!this->_internal_worker_ip().empty()) {
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::VerifyUtf8String(
      this->_internal_worker_ip().data(), static_cast<int>(this->_internal_worker_ip().length()),
      ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::SERIALIZE,
      "holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest.worker_ip");
    target = stream->WriteStringMaybeAliased(
        1, this->_internal_worker_ip(), target);
  }

  // string worker_port = 2;
  if (!this->_internal_worker_port().empty()) {
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::VerifyUtf8String(
      this->_internal_worker_port().data(), static_cast<int>(this->_internal_worker_port().length()),
      ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::SERIALIZE,
      "holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest.worker_port");
    target = stream->WriteStringMaybeAliased(
        2, this->_internal_worker_port(), target);
  }

  // .holoscan.service.Result status = 3;
  if (this->_internal_has_status()) {
    target = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::
      InternalWriteMessage(3, _Internal::status(this),
        _Internal::status(this).GetCachedSize(), target, stream);
  }

  if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(_internal_metadata_.have_unknown_fields())) {
    target = ::_pbi::WireFormat::InternalSerializeUnknownFieldsToArray(
        _internal_metadata_.unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet::default_instance), target, stream);
  }
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_end:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest)
  return target;
}

size_t WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::ByteSizeLong() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_byte_size_start:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest)
  size_t total_size = 0;

  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  // string worker_ip = 1;
  if (!this->_internal_worker_ip().empty()) {
    total_size += 1 +
      ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::StringSize(
        this->_internal_worker_ip());
  }

  // string worker_port = 2;
  if (!this->_internal_worker_port().empty()) {
    total_size += 1 +
      ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::StringSize(
        this->_internal_worker_port());
  }

  // .holoscan.service.Result status = 3;
  if (this->_internal_has_status()) {
    total_size += 1 +
      ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::MessageSize(
        *_impl_.status_);
  }

  return MaybeComputeUnknownFieldsSize(total_size, &_impl_._cached_size_);
}

const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::_class_data_ = {
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck,
    WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::MergeImpl
};
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::GetClassData() const { return &_class_data_; }


void WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg) {
  auto* const _this = static_cast<WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest*>(&to_msg);
  auto& from = static_cast<const WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest&>(from_msg);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_merge_from_start:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest)
  GOOGLE_DCHECK_NE(&from, _this);
  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  if (!from._internal_worker_ip().empty()) {
    _this->_internal_set_worker_ip(from._internal_worker_ip());
  }
  if (!from._internal_worker_port().empty()) {
    _this->_internal_set_worker_port(from._internal_worker_port());
  }
  if (from._internal_has_status()) {
    _this->_internal_mutable_status()->::holoscan::service::Result::MergeFrom(
        from._internal_status());
  }
  _this->_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
}

void WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::CopyFrom(const WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest& from) {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_copy_from_start:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest)
  if (&from == this) return;
  Clear();
  MergeFrom(from);
}

bool WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::IsInitialized() const {
  return true;
}

void WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::InternalSwap(WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest* other) {
  using std::swap;
  auto* lhs_arena = GetArenaForAllocation();
  auto* rhs_arena = other->GetArenaForAllocation();
  _internal_metadata_.InternalSwap(&other->_internal_metadata_);
  ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr::InternalSwap(
      &_impl_.worker_ip_, lhs_arena,
      &other->_impl_.worker_ip_, rhs_arena
  );
  ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr::InternalSwap(
      &_impl_.worker_port_, lhs_arena,
      &other->_impl_.worker_port_, rhs_arena
  );
  swap(_impl_.status_, other->_impl_.status_);
}

::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest::GetMetadata() const {
  return ::_pbi::AssignDescriptors(
      &descriptor_table_app_5fdriver_2eproto_getter, &descriptor_table_app_5fdriver_2eproto_once,
      file_level_metadata_app_5fdriver_2eproto[2]);
}

// ===================================================================

class WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::_Internal {
 public:
  static const ::holoscan::service::Result& result(const WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse* msg);
};

const ::holoscan::service::Result&
WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::_Internal::result(const WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse* msg) {
  return *msg->_impl_.result_;
}
void WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::clear_result() {
  if (GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr && _impl_.result_ != nullptr) {
    delete _impl_.result_;
  }
  _impl_.result_ = nullptr;
}
WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
                         bool is_message_owned)
  : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message(arena, is_message_owned) {
  SharedCtor(arena, is_message_owned);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(arena_constructor:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse)
}
WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse(const WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse& from)
  : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message() {
  WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse* const _this = this; (void)_this;
  new (&_impl_) Impl_{
      decltype(_impl_.result_){nullptr}
    , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}};

  _internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
  if (from._internal_has_result()) {
    _this->_impl_.result_ = new ::holoscan::service::Result(*from._impl_.result_);
  }
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(copy_constructor:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse)
}

inline void WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::SharedCtor(
    ::_pb::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) {
  (void)arena;
  (void)is_message_owned;
  new (&_impl_) Impl_{
      decltype(_impl_.result_){nullptr}
    , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}
  };
}

WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::~WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse() {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(destructor:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse)
  if (auto *arena = _internal_metadata_.DeleteReturnArena<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>()) {
  (void)arena;
    return;
  }
  SharedDtor();
}

inline void WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::SharedDtor() {
  GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr);
  if (this != internal_default_instance()) delete _impl_.result_;
}

void WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::SetCachedSize(int size) const {
  _impl_._cached_size_.Set(size);
}

void WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::Clear() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_clear_start:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse)
  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  if (GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr && _impl_.result_ != nullptr) {
    delete _impl_.result_;
  }
  _impl_.result_ = nullptr;
  _internal_metadata_.Clear<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>();
}

const char* WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::_InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::_pbi::ParseContext* ctx) {
#define CHK_(x) if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(!(x))) goto failure
  while (!ctx->Done(&ptr)) {
    uint32_t tag;
    ptr = ::_pbi::ReadTag(ptr, &tag);
    switch (tag >> 3) {
      // .holoscan.service.Result result = 1;
      case 1:
        if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 10)) {
          ptr = ctx->ParseMessage(_internal_mutable_result(), ptr);
          CHK_(ptr);
        } else
          goto handle_unusual;
        continue;
      default:
        goto handle_unusual;
    }  // switch
  handle_unusual:
    if ((tag == 0) || ((tag & 7) == 4)) {
      CHK_(ptr);
      ctx->SetLastTag(tag);
      goto message_done;
    }
    ptr = UnknownFieldParse(
        tag,
        _internal_metadata_.mutable_unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(),
        ptr, ctx);
    CHK_(ptr != nullptr);
  }  // while
message_done:
  return ptr;
failure:
  ptr = nullptr;
  goto message_done;
#undef CHK_
}

uint8_t* WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::_InternalSerialize(
    uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_start:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse)
  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  // .holoscan.service.Result result = 1;
  if (this->_internal_has_result()) {
    target = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::
      InternalWriteMessage(1, _Internal::result(this),
        _Internal::result(this).GetCachedSize(), target, stream);
  }

  if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(_internal_metadata_.have_unknown_fields())) {
    target = ::_pbi::WireFormat::InternalSerializeUnknownFieldsToArray(
        _internal_metadata_.unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet::default_instance), target, stream);
  }
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_end:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse)
  return target;
}

size_t WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::ByteSizeLong() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_byte_size_start:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse)
  size_t total_size = 0;

  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  // .holoscan.service.Result result = 1;
  if (this->_internal_has_result()) {
    total_size += 1 +
      ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::MessageSize(
        *_impl_.result_);
  }

  return MaybeComputeUnknownFieldsSize(total_size, &_impl_._cached_size_);
}

const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::_class_data_ = {
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck,
    WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::MergeImpl
};
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::GetClassData() const { return &_class_data_; }


void WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg) {
  auto* const _this = static_cast<WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse*>(&to_msg);
  auto& from = static_cast<const WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse&>(from_msg);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_merge_from_start:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse)
  GOOGLE_DCHECK_NE(&from, _this);
  uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
  (void) cached_has_bits;

  if (from._internal_has_result()) {
    _this->_internal_mutable_result()->::holoscan::service::Result::MergeFrom(
        from._internal_result());
  }
  _this->_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
}

void WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::CopyFrom(const WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse& from) {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_copy_from_start:holoscan.service.WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse)
  if (&from == this) return;
  Clear();
  MergeFrom(from);
}

bool WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::IsInitialized() const {
  return true;
}

void WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::InternalSwap(WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse* other) {
  using std::swap;
  _internal_metadata_.InternalSwap(&other->_internal_metadata_);
  swap(_impl_.result_, other->_impl_.result_);
}

::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse::GetMetadata() const {
  return ::_pbi::AssignDescriptors(
      &descriptor_table_app_5fdriver_2eproto_getter, &descriptor_table_app_5fdriver_2eproto_once,
      file_level_metadata_app_5fdriver_2eproto[3]);
}

// @@protoc_insertion_point(namespace_scope)
}  // namespace service
}  // namespace holoscan
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_OPEN
template<> PROTOBUF_NOINLINE ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest*
Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest >(Arena* arena) {
  return Arena::CreateMessageInternal< ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest >(arena);
}
template<> PROTOBUF_NOINLINE ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse*
Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse >(Arena* arena) {
  return Arena::CreateMessageInternal< ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse >(arena);
}
template<> PROTOBUF_NOINLINE ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest*
Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest >(Arena* arena) {
  return Arena::CreateMessageInternal< ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest >(arena);
}
template<> PROTOBUF_NOINLINE ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse*
Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse >(Arena* arena) {
  return Arena::CreateMessageInternal< ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse >(arena);
}
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_CLOSE

// @@protoc_insertion_point(global_scope)
#include <google/protobuf/port_undef.inc>

© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 7, 2025
content here