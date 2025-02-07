Program Listing for File error_code.pb.cc
↰ Return to documentation for file (
src/core/services/generated/error_code.pb.cc)
// Generated by the protocol buffer compiler. DO NOT EDIT!
// source: error_code.proto
#include "error_code.pb.h"
#include <algorithm>
#include <google/protobuf/io/coded_stream.h>
#include <google/protobuf/extension_set.h>
#include <google/protobuf/wire_format_lite.h>
#include <google/protobuf/descriptor.h>
#include <google/protobuf/generated_message_reflection.h>
#include <google/protobuf/reflection_ops.h>
#include <google/protobuf/wire_format.h>
// @@protoc_insertion_point(includes)
#include <google/protobuf/port_def.inc>
PROTOBUF_PRAGMA_INIT_SEG
namespace _pb = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID;
namespace _pbi = _pb::internal;
namespace holoscan {
namespace service {
} // namespace service
} // namespace holoscan
static const ::_pb::EnumDescriptor* file_level_enum_descriptors_error_5fcode_2eproto[1];
static constexpr ::_pb::ServiceDescriptor const** file_level_service_descriptors_error_5fcode_2eproto = nullptr;
const uint32_t TableStruct_error_5fcode_2eproto::offsets[1] = {};
static constexpr ::_pbi::MigrationSchema* schemas = nullptr;
static constexpr ::_pb::Message* const* file_default_instances = nullptr;
const char descriptor_table_protodef_error_5fcode_2eproto[] PROTOBUF_SECTION_VARIABLE(protodesc_cold) =
"\n\020error_code.proto\022\020holoscan.service*}\n\t"
"ErrorCode\022\013\n\007SUCCESS\020\000\022\013\n\007FAILURE\020\001\022\024\n\020I"
"NVALID_ARGUMENT\020\002\022\023\n\017ALREADY_STARTED\020\003\022\017"
"\n\013UNAVAILABLE\020\004\022\r\n\tCANCELLED\020\005\022\013\n\007UNKNOW"
"N\020\006b\006proto3"
;
static ::_pbi::once_flag descriptor_table_error_5fcode_2eproto_once;
const ::_pbi::DescriptorTable descriptor_table_error_5fcode_2eproto = {
false, false, 171, descriptor_table_protodef_error_5fcode_2eproto,
"error_code.proto",
&descriptor_table_error_5fcode_2eproto_once, nullptr, 0, 0,
schemas, file_default_instances, TableStruct_error_5fcode_2eproto::offsets,
nullptr, file_level_enum_descriptors_error_5fcode_2eproto,
file_level_service_descriptors_error_5fcode_2eproto,
};
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_WEAK const ::_pbi::DescriptorTable* descriptor_table_error_5fcode_2eproto_getter() {
return &descriptor_table_error_5fcode_2eproto;
}
// Force running AddDescriptors() at dynamic initialization time.
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY2 static ::_pbi::AddDescriptorsRunner dynamic_init_dummy_error_5fcode_2eproto(&descriptor_table_error_5fcode_2eproto);
namespace holoscan {
namespace service {
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::EnumDescriptor* ErrorCode_descriptor() {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AssignDescriptors(&descriptor_table_error_5fcode_2eproto);
return file_level_enum_descriptors_error_5fcode_2eproto[0];
}
bool ErrorCode_IsValid(int value) {
switch (value) {
case 0:
case 1:
case 2:
case 3:
case 4:
case 5:
case 6:
return true;
default:
return false;
}
}
// @@protoc_insertion_point(namespace_scope)
} // namespace service
} // namespace holoscan
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_OPEN
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_CLOSE
// @@protoc_insertion_point(global_scope)
#include <google/protobuf/port_undef.inc>