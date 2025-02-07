NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0  Template Struct _type_info< Parameter< std::shared_ptr< T > > >

Template Struct _type_info< Parameter< std::shared_ptr< T > > >

Struct Documentation

template<typename T>
struct _type_info<Parameter<std::shared_ptr<T>>>

Public Types

using container_type = scalar_type
using element_type = std::shared_ptr<base_type_t<T>>
using derived_type = std::decay_t<T>

Public Static Attributes

static constexpr int32_t dimension = 0
© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 7, 2025
content here