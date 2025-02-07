Typedef holoscan::cuda::cudaGetDeviceCount_t

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
Typedef Documentation

typedef cudaError_t (*holoscan::cuda::cudaGetDeviceCount_t)(int*)
