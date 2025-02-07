Typedef holoscan::FragmentEdgeDataElementType

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
using holoscan::FragmentEdgeDataElementType = std::unordered_map<std::string, std::set<std::string, std::less<>>>
