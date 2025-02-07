Variable holoscan::service::IOType_ARRAYSIZE

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
Variable Documentation

constexpr int holoscan::service::IOType_ARRAYSIZE = IOType_MAX + 1
