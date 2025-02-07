NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0  Variable holoscan::kDefaultNumBufferedMessages

Variable holoscan::kDefaultNumBufferedMessages

Variable Documentation

constexpr uint64_t holoscan::kDefaultNumBufferedMessages = 100
© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 7, 2025
content here