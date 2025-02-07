Topics
Topics
AR / VR
Cybersecurity
Edge Computing
Recommenders / Personalization
Computer Vision / Video Analytics
Data Center / Cloud
Generative AI / LLMs
Robotics
Content Creation / Rendering
Data Science
Networking
Simulation / Modeling / Design
Conversational AI
NVIDIA Developer
Blog
Forums
Sign In
Menu
Docs Hub
Topics
Topics
AR / VR
Cybersecurity
Edge Computing
Recommenders / Personalization
Computer Vision / Video Analytics
Data Center / Cloud
Generative AI / LLMs
Robotics
Content Creation / Rendering
Data Science
Networking
Simulation / Modeling / Design
Conversational AI
NVIDIA Developer
Blog
Forums
Sign In
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
Submit Search
Submit Search
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage
NVIDIA Holoscan
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
Variable descriptor_table_health_5fchecking_2eproto
Variable descriptor_table_health_5fchecking_2eproto
Defined in
File health_checking.pb.h
Variable Documentation
const
::
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID
::
internal
::
DescriptorTable
descriptor_table_health_5fchecking_2eproto
© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA.
Last updated on Feb 7, 2025
Close
content here