NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0  Variable holoscan::inference::manager

Variable holoscan::inference::manager

Variable Documentation

std::unique_ptr<ManagerInfer> holoscan::inference::manager

Pointer to manager class for inference.

© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 7, 2025
content here