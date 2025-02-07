Topics

Docs Hub
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
NVIDIA Holoscan
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK ltsb-2.0
Variable holoscan::is_array_v
Variable holoscan::is_array_v
Defined in
File type_traits.hpp
Variable Documentation
template
<
typename
T
>
constexpr
bool
holoscan
::
is_array_v
=
is_array
<
std
::
decay_t
<
T
>
>
::
value
© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA.
Last updated on Feb 7, 2025
