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Class CudaFunctionLauncher

Nested Relationships

Nested Types

Class Documentation

class CudaFunctionLauncher

This class is used to compile the provided CUDA source code and call kernel functions defined by that code.

Public Functions

CudaFunctionLauncher(const char *source, const std::vector<std::string> &functions, const std::vector<std::string> &options = std::vector<std::string>())

Construct a new CudaFunctionLauncher object

Parameters

  • source – pointer to source code

  • functions – list of functions defined by the source code.

  • options – options to pass to the compiler

~CudaFunctionLauncher()
template<class ...TYPES>
inline void launch(const std::string &name, const dim3 &grid, CUstream stream, TYPES... args) const

Launch a kernel on a grid.

Parameters

  • grid – [in] grid size

  • stream – [in] stream

  • args – [in] kernel arguments (optional)

template<class ...TYPES>
inline void launch(const std::string &name, const dim3 &grid, const dim3 &block, CUstream stream, TYPES... args) const

Launch a kernel with block size on a grid.

Parameters

  • grid – [in] grid size

  • block – [in] block size

  • stream – [in] stream

  • args – [in] kernel arguments (optional)

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