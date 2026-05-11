class CudaFunctionLauncher

This class is used to compile the provided CUDA source code and call kernel functions defined by that code.

Public Functions

CudaFunctionLauncher ( const char * source , const std :: vector < std :: string > & functions , const std :: vector < std :: string > & options = std :: vector < std :: string > ( ) )

Construct a new CudaFunctionLauncher object Parameters source – pointer to source code

functions – list of functions defined by the source code.

options – options to pass to the compiler

~CudaFunctionLauncher ( )



template < class ... TYPES >

inline void launch ( const std :: string & name , const dim3 & grid , CUstream stream , TYPES ... args ) const

Launch a kernel on a grid. Parameters grid – [in] grid size

stream – [in] stream

args – [in] kernel arguments (optional)