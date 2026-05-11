Class FastDdsDiscovery
Defined in File fastdds_discovery.hpp
Base Type
public nvidia::gxf::PubSubDiscovery
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class FastDdsDiscovery : public nvidia::gxf::PubSubDiscovery
DDS-based implementation of PubSubDiscovery.
Wraps FastDDS’s built-in SPDP/SEDP discovery protocols.
The
announce_publisherand
announce_subscribermethods don’t actually register with an external service; instead, they track local endpoints while DDS handles the actual discovery via SEDP.
Discovery callbacks are driven by DDS listener events.
Public Functions
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explicit FastDdsDiscovery(FastDdsPubSubContext *context)
Construct a FastDdsDiscovery with a FastDdsPubSubContext.
- Parameters
context – FastDdsPubSubContext providing DomainParticipant
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~FastDdsDiscovery() override
Destructor - calls shutdown() if needed.
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FastDdsDiscovery(const FastDdsDiscovery&) = delete
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FastDdsDiscovery &operator=(const FastDdsDiscovery&) = delete
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nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> initialize() override
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nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> shutdown() override
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bool is_initialized() const override
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inline nvidia::gxf::DiscoveryModel discovery_model() const override
DDS uses decentralized passive discovery (SPDP/SEDP). announce_publisher()/announce_subscriber() are local bookkeeping only; actual network discovery happens when DataWriters/DataReaders are created.
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nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> announce_publisher(const nvidia::gxf::PublisherInfo &info) override
Announce a local publisher (no-op for DDS).
Local endpoint tracking is handled by the shared TopicRegistry (set by PubSubContext via set_topic_registry()). The actual DDS discovery happens when FastDdsTransport::create_publisher_endpoint() creates the DataWriter.
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nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> announce_subscriber(const nvidia::gxf::SubscriberInfo &info) override
Announce a local subscriber (no-op for DDS).
Local endpoint tracking is handled by the shared TopicRegistry (set by PubSubContext via set_topic_registry()). The actual DDS discovery happens when FastDdsTransport::create_subscriber_endpoint() creates the DataReader.
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nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> remove_publisher(const nvidia::gxf::PublisherGid &gid) override
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nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> remove_subscriber(const nvidia::gxf::SubscriberGid &gid) override
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nvidia::gxf::Expected<std::vector<nvidia::gxf::PublisherInfo>> query_publishers(const std::string &topic_name) override
Query discovered publishers on a topic.
- Parameters
topic_name – Topic to query (empty string returns all publishers)
- Returns
List of publisher info, or error
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nvidia::gxf::Expected<std::vector<nvidia::gxf::SubscriberInfo>> query_subscribers(const std::string &topic_name) override
Query discovered subscribers on a topic.
- Parameters
topic_name – Topic to query (empty string returns all subscribers)
- Returns
List of subscriber info, or error
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nvidia::gxf::Expected<std::vector<std::string>> get_all_topics() override
Get all known topic names.
- Returns
List of topic names with at least one publisher or subscriber
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void set_on_publisher_discovered(PublisherDiscoveredCallback callback) override
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void set_on_subscriber_discovered(SubscriberDiscoveredCallback callback) override
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void set_on_publisher_lost(PublisherLostCallback callback) override
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void set_on_subscriber_lost(SubscriberLostCallback callback) override
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inline void set_local_native_capability(const nvidia::gxf::NativeBufferCapability &cap)
Set the local NativeBufferCapability to be serialized into participant UserData. Must be called before initialize() (the participant is already created by that point, so the capability is set during FastDdsPubSubContext::initialize()).
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inline nvidia::gxf::NativeBufferCapability local_native_capability(int device_id = -1) const override
Public Static Functions
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static std::vector<uint8_t> serialize_native_capability(const nvidia::gxf::NativeBufferCapability &cap)
Serialize NativeBufferCapability into participant UserData QoS bytes.
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static nvidia::gxf::NativeBufferCapability parse_native_capability(const std::vector<uint8_t> &user_data)
Parse NativeBufferCapability from participant UserData QoS bytes.
- explicit FastDdsDiscovery(FastDdsPubSubContext *context)