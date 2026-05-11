Class FastDdsEndpoint
Defined in File fastdds_endpoint.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Endpoint(Class Endpoint)
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class FastDdsEndpoint : public holoscan::Endpoint
Endpoint implementation for DDS serialization.
This class implements the holoscan::Endpoint interface to enable serialization/deserialization to/from a byte buffer, which can then be used with DDS DataWriter/DataReader.
Two write-mode storage options are provided:
Vector mode: backed by a
std::vector<uint8_t>that grows automatically.
Raw-buffer mode: backed by a caller-supplied fixed-size
uint8_t*buffer; writes that would exceed the buffer size fail instead of growing.
Read mode always operates over a
const std::vector<uint8_t>*.
Public Functions
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explicit FastDdsEndpoint(std::vector<uint8_t> *output_buffer)
Construct a FastDdsEndpoint in write mode.
Data will be appended to the output buffer.
- Parameters
output_buffer – Non-null pointer to the output buffer. Buffer is NOT cleared; data is appended.
- Throws
std::invalid_argument – if output_buffer is nullptr
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FastDdsEndpoint(uint8_t *buffer, size_t buffer_size)
Construct a FastDdsEndpoint in write mode with a fixed-size raw buffer.
Data will be written starting at position 0. Unlike the vector mode, writes that exceed buffer_size will fail (the buffer does not grow).
- Parameters
buffer – Non-null pointer to the output buffer.
buffer_size – Available buffer size in bytes.
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- Throws
std::invalid_argument – if buffer is nullptr
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explicit FastDdsEndpoint(const std::vector<uint8_t> *input_buffer)
Construct a FastDdsEndpoint in read mode.
Data will be read from the input buffer starting at position 0.
- Parameters
input_buffer – Non-null pointer to the input buffer.
- Throws
std::invalid_argument – if input_buffer is nullptr
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~FastDdsEndpoint() override = default
Default destructor.
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FastDdsEndpoint(const FastDdsEndpoint&) = delete
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FastDdsEndpoint &operator=(const FastDdsEndpoint&) = delete
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FastDdsEndpoint(FastDdsEndpoint&&) = default
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FastDdsEndpoint &operator=(FastDdsEndpoint&&) = default
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virtual bool is_write_available() override
Check if write operations are available.
- Returns
true if constructed in write mode with valid buffer
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virtual bool is_read_available() override
Check if read operations are available.
- Returns
true if constructed in read mode with data remaining
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virtual expected<size_t, RuntimeError> write(const void *data, size_t size) override
Write data to the buffer.
Appends the specified data to the output buffer.
- Parameters
data – Pointer to data to write
size – Number of bytes to write
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- Returns
Number of bytes written, or error if in read mode
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virtual expected<size_t, RuntimeError> read(void *data, size_t size) override
Read data from the buffer.
Reads data from the current position and advances the read position.
- Parameters
data – Pointer to destination buffer
size – Number of bytes to read
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- Returns
Number of bytes read, or error if insufficient data or in write mode
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virtual expected<void, RuntimeError> write_ptr(const void *pointer, size_t size, holoscan::MemoryStorageType type) override
Write a pointer reference for zero-copy support.
For DDS, GPU device memory cannot be sent directly. This method fails for
kDevicememory — the caller must stage device data to host memory before serialization.
kCudaManagedmemory is accepted (with a warning to ensure GPU operations are complete), and
kHost/
kSystemmemory is written directly via write().
- Parameters
pointer – Pointer to data
size – Size of data in bytes
type – Memory storage type (host, device, system, cuda_managed)
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- Returns
Success for host/system/managed memory, error for device memory
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void reset_read_position()
Reset the read position to the beginning.
Allows re-reading the buffer from the start. Only valid in read mode.
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inline size_t read_position() const
Get the current read position.
- Returns
Current read position (0 in write mode)
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size_t size() const
Get the total bytes written (write mode) or buffer size (read mode).
- Returns
Total size in bytes
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size_t bytes_remaining() const
Get remaining bytes available for reading.
- Returns
Bytes remaining (0 in write mode)
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size_t bytes_written() const
Get the number of bytes written (raw buffer mode).
- Returns
Bytes written in raw buffer mode, or vector size in vector mode, or 0.
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inline bool is_write_mode() const
Check if in write mode.
- Returns
true if constructed with output buffer (vector or raw)
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inline bool is_read_mode() const
Check if in read mode.
- Returns
true if constructed with input buffer
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