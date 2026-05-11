Class FastDdsHoloscanEntityTypeSupport

Construct a new FastDdsHoloscanEntityTypeSupport.

Sets the type name to “holoscan::Entity” and configures for variable-size data.

Uses a 1MB initial max_serialized_type_size for payload pool allocation. With FastDDS’s default PREALLOCATED_WITH_REALLOC_MEMORY_MODE, larger messages (10-100+ MB tensors) will trigger automatic reallocation. The actual size per message is determined by calculate_serialized_size().