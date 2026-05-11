Holoscan SDK v4.2.0
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Class FastDdsHoloscanEntityTypeSupport

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public eprosima::fastdds::dds::TopicDataType

Class Documentation

class FastDdsHoloscanEntityTypeSupport : public eprosima::fastdds::dds::TopicDataType

DDS TopicDataType implementation for HoloscanEntityData.

This class implements the FastDDS TopicDataType interface, enabling HoloscanEntityData to be used as a DDS topic type. It handles:

  • CDR serialization/deserialization using FastCDR

  • Memory management for data instances

  • Size calculation for DDS

Public Functions

FastDdsHoloscanEntityTypeSupport()

Construct a new FastDdsHoloscanEntityTypeSupport.

Sets the type name to “holoscan::Entity” and configures for variable-size data.

Uses a 1MB initial max_serialized_type_size for payload pool allocation. With FastDDS’s default PREALLOCATED_WITH_REALLOC_MEMORY_MODE, larger messages (10-100+ MB tensors) will trigger automatic reallocation. The actual size per message is determined by calculate_serialized_size().

Note

FastDDS 3.4.2 Bug: Documentation says to use 0 for unbounded types, but this causes a null pointer crash in TopicPayloadPoolProxy::reserve_history().

~FastDdsHoloscanEntityTypeSupport() override = default

Destructor.

FastDdsHoloscanEntityTypeSupport(const FastDdsHoloscanEntityTypeSupport&) = delete
FastDdsHoloscanEntityTypeSupport &operator=(const FastDdsHoloscanEntityTypeSupport&) = delete
FastDdsHoloscanEntityTypeSupport(FastDdsHoloscanEntityTypeSupport&&) = default
FastDdsHoloscanEntityTypeSupport &operator=(FastDdsHoloscanEntityTypeSupport&&) = default
bool serialize(const void *data, eprosima::fastdds::rtps::SerializedPayload_t &payload, eprosima::fastdds::dds::DataRepresentationId_t data_representation) override

Serialize HoloscanEntityData to CDR format.

Parameters

  • data – Pointer to HoloscanEntityData to serialize

  • payload – Output serialized payload

  • data_representation – Data representation (CDR encoding)

Returns

true on success, false on failure

bool deserialize(eprosima::fastdds::rtps::SerializedPayload_t &payload, void *data) override

Deserialize CDR format to HoloscanEntityData.

Parameters
Returns

true on success, false on failure

uint32_t calculate_serialized_size(const void *data, eprosima::fastdds::dds::DataRepresentationId_t data_representation) override

Get the serialized size of a HoloscanEntityData instance.

Parameters

  • data – Pointer to HoloscanEntityData

  • data_representation – Data representation (CDR encoding)

Returns

Size in bytes when serialized

void *create_data() override

Create a new HoloscanEntityData instance.

Returns

Pointer to newly allocated HoloscanEntityData

void delete_data(void *data) override

Delete a HoloscanEntityData instance.

Parameters

data – Pointer to HoloscanEntityData to delete

bool compute_key(eprosima::fastdds::rtps::SerializedPayload_t &payload, eprosima::fastdds::rtps::InstanceHandle_t &handle, bool force_md5) override

Check if this type has a key.

HoloscanEntityData does not use keyed topics.

Returns

false (no key defined)

bool compute_key(const void *data, eprosima::fastdds::rtps::InstanceHandle_t &handle, bool force_md5) override

Get key from data.

Parameters

  • data – Pointer to data

  • handle – Output instance handle

  • force_md5 – Force MD5 computation

Returns

false (no key defined)

inline bool is_bounded() const override

Check if this type is bounded.

Returns

false (variable-size type with serialized_data vector)

inline bool is_plain(eprosima::fastdds::dds::DataRepresentationId_t) const override

Check if this type is plain (all members have fixed size and no optional).

Returns

false (contains variable-size vector and string)

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