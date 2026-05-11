Class FastDdsNativeBufferAdapter
Defined in File fastdds_native_buffer_adapter.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::HoloIpcCudaNativeBufferAdapterBase< ipc::transport::fastdds::FastDdsTransport >(Template Class HoloIpcCudaNativeBufferAdapterBase)
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class FastDdsNativeBufferAdapter : public holoscan::HoloIpcCudaNativeBufferAdapterBase<ipc::transport::fastdds::FastDdsTransport>
Fast-DDS native-buffer adapter: thin wrapper that creates ipc::Context<FastDdsTransport>.
Public Functions
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FastDdsNativeBufferAdapter()
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nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> initialize(eprosima::fastdds::dds::DomainParticipant *participant, nvidia::gxf::NativeBufferPolicy policy)
Initialize with the DomainParticipant from FastDdsPubSubContext.
The
participantis retained indirectly through the holoipc Fast-DDS transport and must outlive this adapter (including its shutdown). When
policyis
NativeBufferPolicy::kDisabled,
participantis ignored and may be null.
This method is idempotent: repeated calls after a successful initialization are no-ops that log a warning and return success, keeping the original policy and context.
- FastDdsNativeBufferAdapter()