Class FastDdsNativeBufferAdapter

Initialize with the DomainParticipant from FastDdsPubSubContext.

The participant is retained indirectly through the holoipc Fast-DDS transport and must outlive this adapter (including its shutdown). When policy is NativeBufferPolicy::kDisabled , participant is ignored and may be null.

This method is idempotent: repeated calls after a successful initialization are no-ops that log a warning and return success, keeping the original policy and context.