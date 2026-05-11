Holoscan SDK v4.2.0
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Class FastDdsNativeBufferAdapter

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class FastDdsNativeBufferAdapter : public holoscan::HoloIpcCudaNativeBufferAdapterBase<ipc::transport::fastdds::FastDdsTransport>

Fast-DDS native-buffer adapter: thin wrapper that creates ipc::Context<FastDdsTransport>.

Public Functions

FastDdsNativeBufferAdapter()
nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> initialize(eprosima::fastdds::dds::DomainParticipant *participant, nvidia::gxf::NativeBufferPolicy policy)

Initialize with the DomainParticipant from FastDdsPubSubContext.

The participant is retained indirectly through the holoipc Fast-DDS transport and must outlive this adapter (including its shutdown). When policy is NativeBufferPolicy::kDisabled, participant is ignored and may be null.

This method is idempotent: repeated calls after a successful initialization are no-ops that log a warning and return success, keeping the original policy and context.

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