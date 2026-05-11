Holoscan SDK v4.2.0
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Class FastDdsPubSubContext

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class FastDdsPubSubContext : public holoscan::Resource

Resource managing DDS participant and GPU staging for pub/sub.

FastDdsPubSubContext provides:

  • DDS DomainParticipant lifecycle management

  • Automatic discovery via SPDP/SEDP (no central registry needed)

  • Allocator for GPU tensor staging (RMMAllocator or UnboundedAllocator)

  • CUDA stream for async memory copies

Public Functions

HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS (FastDdsPubSubContext) FastDdsPubSubContext()=default
~FastDdsPubSubContext() override
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override

Define the resource specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the component specification.

virtual void initialize() override

Initialize the component.

This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.

inline eprosima::fastdds::dds::DomainParticipant *participant() const

Get the DDS DomainParticipant.

Returns

Pointer to the participant, or nullptr if not initialized.

inline std::shared_ptr<Allocator> allocator() const

Get the allocator for GPU staging.

This allocator (typically RMMAllocator or UnboundedAllocator) is used for allocating pinned host memory buffers for GPU D2H/H2D staging operations.

Returns

Shared pointer to the allocator.

inline cudaStream_t cuda_stream() const

Get the CUDA stream for staging operations.

Returns

The CUDA stream handle.

eprosima::fastdds::dds::Topic *get_or_create_topic(const std::string &topic_name, const std::string &type_name)

Get or create a DDS topic.

Topics are cached and reused within this participant.

Parameters

  • topic_name – The topic name (e.g., “/sensors/camera”).

  • type_name – The registered type name (e.g., “holoscan::Entity”).

Returns

Pointer to the Topic, or nullptr on failure.

std::vector<std::string> get_discovered_topics() const

Get list of discovered topics.

Returns

Vector of topic names currently discovered by this participant.

inline int32_t domain_id() const

Get the DDS domain ID.

Returns

The domain ID.

inline std::string participant_name() const

Get the participant name.

Returns

The participant name.

inline std::string transport_profile() const

Get the transport profile.

Returns

The transport profile name (“LARGE_DATA”, “DEFAULT”, or “SHM_ONLY”).

nvidia::gxf::QoSProfile default_qos() const

Get the default QoS profile for endpoints.

Resolves the default_qos_profile string parameter (from YAML or Arg) into a QoSProfile struct using QoSProfile::from_name(). Falls back to QoSProfile::Default() if the name is empty or unrecognized.

Used by FastDdsTransport when no per-topic QoS is specified.

Returns

The resolved QoSProfile struct.

inline nvidia::gxf::NativeBufferPolicy native_buffer_policy() const

Get the native buffer policy.

int64_t native_buffer_acquire_timeout_ms() const

Get the CUDA IPC handle acquisition timeout (ms).

int64_t native_buffer_export_ttl_ms() const

Get the stale export TTL (ms).

inline const std::string &gpu_device_uuid() const

Get the GPU device UUID string.

inline const std::string &host_id() const

Stable host identifier (e.g. Linux /etc/machine-id) for discovery.

inline int32_t gpu_device_id() const

Get the GPU device ID.

nvidia::gxf::NativeBufferCapability native_buffer_capability() const

Get the local native buffer capability for discovery advertisement.

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