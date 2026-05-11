Holoscan SDK v4.2.0
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Class FastDdsPubSubNetworkContext

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class FastDdsPubSubNetworkContext : public holoscan::PubSubContext

PubSubContext subclass that uses FastDDS as the backend.

FastDdsPubSubNetworkContext overrides setup_backend() to create and inject FastDDS-based discovery, transport, and serializer components into the GXF PubSubContext.

This is the default backend when HOLOSCAN_ENABLE_FASTDDS is defined. The auto-creation path in Fragment::create_pubsub_network_context() returns an instance of this class.

Public Functions

HOLOSCAN_NETWORK_CONTEXT_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER (FastDdsPubSubNetworkContext, PubSubContext) FastDdsPubSubNetworkContext()=default
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override

Define the network context specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the component specification.

std::shared_ptr<NativeBufferProtocolAdapter> native_buffer_adapter() const

Protected Functions

virtual void setup_backend() override

Set up the PubSub backend (discovery, transport, serializer).

Called automatically from initialize() after the GXF component is created and get() returns a valid pointer.

The default implementation is a no-op. Subclasses should override this to create backend components and inject them into the GXF PubSubContext:

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void setup_backend() override {
  auto* gxf_ctx = get();
  gxf_ctx->set_discovery(std::make_shared<MyDiscovery>(...));
  gxf_ctx->set_transport(std::make_shared<MyTransport>(...));
  gxf_ctx->set_serializer(std::make_shared<MySerializer>(...));
  gxf_ctx->initialize();
  gxf_ctx->init_context();
}

See also

DDSPubSubNetworkContext for the FastDDS backend implementation.

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