Class FastDdsPubSubNetworkContext

Set up the PubSub backend (discovery, transport, serializer).

Called automatically from initialize() after the GXF component is created and get() returns a valid pointer.

The default implementation is a no-op. Subclasses should override this to create backend components and inject them into the GXF PubSubContext:

Copy Copied! void setup_backend() override { auto* gxf_ctx = get(); gxf_ctx->set_discovery(std::make_shared<MyDiscovery>(...)); gxf_ctx->set_transport(std::make_shared<MyTransport>(...)); gxf_ctx->set_serializer(std::make_shared<MySerializer>(...)); gxf_ctx->initialize(); gxf_ctx->init_context(); }