Class FastDdsSerializer
Defined in File fastdds_serializer.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::HoloEntitySerializerBase< FastDdsEndpoint >(Template Class HoloEntitySerializerBase)
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class FastDdsSerializer : public holoscan::HoloEntitySerializerBase<FastDdsEndpoint>
Fast-DDS entity serializer: thin wrapper over HoloEntitySerializerBase<FastDdsEndpoint>.
Public Functions
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explicit FastDdsSerializer(cudaStream_t cuda_stream = nullptr)
- explicit FastDdsSerializer(cudaStream_t cuda_stream = nullptr)
Previous Class FastDdsPubSubNetworkContext
Next Class FastDdsTransport