Holoscan SDK v4.2.0
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Class FastDdsSerializer

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class FastDdsSerializer : public holoscan::HoloEntitySerializerBase<FastDdsEndpoint>

Fast-DDS entity serializer: thin wrapper over HoloEntitySerializerBase<FastDdsEndpoint>.

Public Functions

explicit FastDdsSerializer(cudaStream_t cuda_stream = nullptr)
Previous Class FastDdsPubSubNetworkContext
Next Class FastDdsTransport
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