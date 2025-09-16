Class Clock
Defined in File clock.hpp
Base Types
public holoscan::ClockInterface(Class ClockInterface)
public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource(Class GXFResource)
Derived Types
public holoscan::ManualClock(Class ManualClock)
public holoscan::RealtimeClock(Class RealtimeClock)
public holoscan::SyntheticClock(Class SyntheticClock)
class Clock : public holoscan::ClockInterface, public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource
GXF-based clock implementation.
This class wraps a GXF Clock component and implements the ClockInterface.
Subclassed by holoscan::ManualClock, holoscan::RealtimeClock, holoscan::SyntheticClock
Public Functions
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit Clock(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
Clock() = default
Clock(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::Clock *component)
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
The underlying GXF component’s name.
virtual double time() const override = 0
The current time of the clock. Time is measured in seconds.
virtual int64_t timestamp() const override = 0
The current timestamp of the clock. Timestamps are measured in nanoseconds.
virtual void sleep_for(int64_t duration_ns) override = 0
Waits until the given duration has elapsed on the clock.
virtual void sleep_until(int64_t target_time_ns) override = 0
Waits until the given target time.
nvidia::gxf::Clock *get() const
template<typename Rep, typename Period>
inline void sleep_for(std::chrono::duration<Rep, Period> duration)
Set a duration to sleep.
- Parameters
duration – The sleep duration of type
std::chrono::duration.
