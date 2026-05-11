Template Class HoloIpcCudaNativeBufferAdapterBase
Base Type
public holoscan::NativeBufferProtocolAdapter(Class NativeBufferProtocolAdapter)
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template<typename TransportType>
class HoloIpcCudaNativeBufferAdapterBase : public holoscan::NativeBufferProtocolAdapter
Shared CUDA IPC + holoipc lifecycle adapter core, parameterized on the holoipc transport.
Owns all transport-independent logic: GPU info caching, CudaTensorDescriptor conversion, CUDA IPC export/import via GXF helpers, holoipc share_pointer/acquire_pointer lifecycle, DNBX (Descriptor Native Buffer eXport) wire-format encode/decode, pending-export tracking, and deferred destruction.
Subclasses provide only the initialize() signature and ipc::Context<Transport> creation.
Threading: three threads access this object —
GXF scheduler (export_tensor, evict_stale_exports)
sidecar dispatch (import_tensor)
IpcCore io_context (handle_last_release callback) exports_mutex_ protects pending_exports_, lifecycle_key_to_seq_, released_entries_.
ExportEntry destruction must happen outside both exports_mutex_ and the io_context thread because the ipc_descriptor deleter takes IpcCore::mutex_ and may re-enter the io_context. The solution is deferred destruction: handle_last_release queues entries into released_entries_; the next export_tensor call drains them on the worker thread, freeing GPU memory inline and moving ipc_descriptors to a background thread.
Public Types
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using IpcContextType = ipc::Context<TransportType>
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using PointerDescriptorType = typename IpcContextType::PointerDescriptorType
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using HandleType = typename IpcContextType::HandleType
Public Functions
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inline explicit HoloIpcCudaNativeBufferAdapterBase(std::string adapter_name)
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inline ~HoloIpcCudaNativeBufferAdapterBase() override
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HoloIpcCudaNativeBufferAdapterBase(const HoloIpcCudaNativeBufferAdapterBase&) = delete
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HoloIpcCudaNativeBufferAdapterBase &operator=(const HoloIpcCudaNativeBufferAdapterBase&) = delete
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inline void shutdown()
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inline virtual bool is_initialized() const override
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inline nvidia::gxf::NativeBufferPolicy policy() const
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inline void set_acquire_timeout(std::chrono::milliseconds timeout)
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inline void set_export_ttl(std::chrono::milliseconds ttl)
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inline void set_use_eager_acquire(bool enabled)
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inline virtual const std::string &default_protocol_name() const override
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inline virtual bool supports_protocol(const std::string &protocol_name) const override
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inline virtual bool can_export_tensor(const nvidia::gxf::Tensor &tensor) const override
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inline virtual uint8_t descriptor_format_version() const override
NativeBufferProtocolAdapter interface: converts NativeTensorMetadata to CudaTensorDescriptor and delegates to the CudaTensorDescriptor overload.
Export a GPU tensor for CUDA IPC transfer. Steps:
Drain deferred-destroy entries from prior releases (see threading note above)
Call gxf::export_cuda_ipc_descriptor() to get CudaIpcDescriptor + mem_handle
Register with holoipc via share_pointer() using pre-exported handle bytes
Encode into DNBX wire format (GXF descriptor + holoipc lifecycle metadata)
Track in pending_exports_ for lifecycle management
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inline virtual nvidia::gxf::Expected<ImportedNativeTensor> import_tensor_generic(const std::vector<uint8_t> &descriptor_bytes, const std::string &protocol_name, std::chrono::milliseconds timeout = std::chrono::milliseconds{0}) override
NativeBufferProtocolAdapter interface: delegates to import_tensor() and converts the NativeBufferHolder into a generic ImportedNativeTensor.
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inline nvidia::gxf::Expected<NativeBufferHolder> import_tensor(const std::vector<uint8_t> &descriptor_bytes, std::chrono::milliseconds timeout = std::chrono::milliseconds{0})
Decode a DNBX payload and acquire the CUDA IPC mapping via holoipc. In strict mode (default): sends ACQUIRED, waits for ACK, then opens handle. In eager mode: opens handle locally first, then sends ACQUIRED (no ACK wait). Returns an RAII NativeBufferHolder whose destruction sends RELEASED.
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inline virtual size_t pending_export_count() const override
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inline virtual void set_on_pending_export_count_changed(PendingExportCountChangedCallback callback) override
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inline size_t evict_stale_exports(std::chrono::milliseconds max_age)
Public Static Functions
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static inline nvidia::gxf::Expected<ExportedTensorDescriptor> decode_exported_tensor(const std::vector<uint8_t> &descriptor_bytes)
Parse DNBX wire format back into ExportedTensorDescriptor. Wire layout: magic | version | handle_type | ipc_version | hipc_blob | key | reply_topic
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static inline nvidia::gxf::Expected<ExportedTensorDescriptor> decode_exported_tensor(const uint8_t *data, size_t size)
Protected Functions
Called by derived-class initialize() after creating the ipc::Context.
Protected Attributes
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std::string adapter_name_
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struct ExportedTensorDescriptor
Decoded DNBX payload: GXF CUDA IPC descriptor + holoipc lifecycle metadata.
Public Members
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nvidia::gxf::CudaIpcDescriptor gxf_descriptor
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std::vector<uint8_t> lifecycle_key
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std::string lifecycle_reply_to_topic_name
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int32_t handle_type = {0}
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std::string ipc_protocol_version
- nvidia::gxf::CudaIpcDescriptor gxf_descriptor
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struct NativeBufferHolder
RAII holder for a lifecycle-managed CUDA IPC mapping.
Public Functions
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inline void *device_ptr() const
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inline size_t byte_size() const
Public Members
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nvidia::gxf::CudaIpcDescriptor descriptor
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std::shared_ptr<void> ipc_device_ptr
- inline void *device_ptr() const
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