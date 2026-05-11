Template Class HoloIpcCudaNativeBufferAdapterBase

Shared CUDA IPC + holoipc lifecycle adapter core, parameterized on the holoipc transport.

Owns all transport-independent logic: GPU info caching, CudaTensorDescriptor conversion, CUDA IPC export/import via GXF helpers, holoipc share_pointer/acquire_pointer lifecycle, DNBX (Descriptor Native Buffer eXport) wire-format encode/decode, pending-export tracking, and deferred destruction.

Subclasses provide only the initialize() signature and ipc::Context<Transport> creation.

Threading: three threads access this object —

GXF scheduler (export_tensor, evict_stale_exports)

sidecar dispatch (import_tensor)

IpcCore io_context (handle_last_release callback) exports_mutex_ protects pending_exports_, lifecycle_key_to_seq_, released_entries_.

ExportEntry destruction must happen outside both exports_mutex_ and the io_context thread because the ipc_descriptor deleter takes IpcCore::mutex_ and may re-enter the io_context. The solution is deferred destruction: handle_last_release queues entries into released_entries_; the next export_tensor call drains them on the worker thread, freeing GPU memory inline and moving ipc_descriptors to a background thread.

Public Types

using IpcContextType = ipc :: Context < TransportType >



using PointerDescriptorType = typename IpcContextType :: PointerDescriptorType



using HandleType = typename IpcContextType :: HandleType



Public Functions

inline explicit HoloIpcCudaNativeBufferAdapterBase ( std :: string adapter_name )



inline ~HoloIpcCudaNativeBufferAdapterBase ( ) override



HoloIpcCudaNativeBufferAdapterBase ( const HoloIpcCudaNativeBufferAdapterBase & ) = delete



HoloIpcCudaNativeBufferAdapterBase & operator = ( const HoloIpcCudaNativeBufferAdapterBase & ) = delete



inline void shutdown ( )



inline virtual bool is_initialized ( ) const override



inline nvidia :: gxf :: NativeBufferPolicy policy ( ) const



inline void set_acquire_timeout ( std :: chrono :: milliseconds timeout )



inline void set_export_ttl ( std :: chrono :: milliseconds ttl )



inline void set_use_eager_acquire ( bool enabled )



inline virtual const std :: string & default_protocol_name ( ) const override



inline virtual bool supports_protocol ( const std :: string & protocol_name ) const override



inline virtual bool can_export_tensor ( const nvidia :: gxf :: Tensor & tensor ) const override



inline virtual uint8_t descriptor_format_version ( ) const override



inline virtual nvidia :: gxf :: Expected < std :: vector < uint8_t > > export_tensor ( void * device_ptr , const std :: shared_ptr < void > & device_ptr_owner , const NativeTensorMetadata & tensor_info , const std :: string & protocol_name , uint32_t sequence_num ) override

NativeBufferProtocolAdapter interface: converts NativeTensorMetadata to CudaTensorDescriptor and delegates to the CudaTensorDescriptor overload.

Export a GPU tensor for CUDA IPC transfer. Steps: Drain deferred-destroy entries from prior releases (see threading note above) Call gxf::export_cuda_ipc_descriptor() to get CudaIpcDescriptor + mem_handle Register with holoipc via share_pointer() using pre-exported handle bytes Encode into DNBX wire format (GXF descriptor + holoipc lifecycle metadata) Track in pending_exports_ for lifecycle management

inline virtual nvidia :: gxf :: Expected < ImportedNativeTensor > import_tensor_generic ( const std :: vector < uint8_t > & descriptor_bytes , const std :: string & protocol_name , std :: chrono :: milliseconds timeout = std :: chrono :: milliseconds { 0 } ) override

NativeBufferProtocolAdapter interface: delegates to import_tensor() and converts the NativeBufferHolder into a generic ImportedNativeTensor.

inline nvidia :: gxf :: Expected < NativeBufferHolder > import_tensor ( const std :: vector < uint8_t > & descriptor_bytes , std :: chrono :: milliseconds timeout = std :: chrono :: milliseconds { 0 } )

Decode a DNBX payload and acquire the CUDA IPC mapping via holoipc. In strict mode (default): sends ACQUIRED, waits for ACK, then opens handle. In eager mode: opens handle locally first, then sends ACQUIRED (no ACK wait). Returns an RAII NativeBufferHolder whose destruction sends RELEASED.

inline virtual size_t pending_export_count ( ) const override



inline virtual void set_on_pending_export_count_changed ( PendingExportCountChangedCallback callback ) override



inline size_t evict_stale_exports ( std :: chrono :: milliseconds max_age )



Public Static Functions

static inline nvidia :: gxf :: Expected < ExportedTensorDescriptor > decode_exported_tensor ( const std :: vector < uint8_t > & descriptor_bytes )

Parse DNBX wire format back into ExportedTensorDescriptor. Wire layout: magic | version | handle_type | ipc_version | hipc_blob | key | reply_topic

static inline nvidia :: gxf :: Expected < ExportedTensorDescriptor > decode_exported_tensor ( const uint8_t * data , size_t size )



Protected Functions

inline nvidia :: gxf :: Expected < void > initialize_common ( std :: shared_ptr < IpcContextType > ipc_context , nvidia :: gxf :: NativeBufferPolicy policy )

Called by derived-class initialize() after creating the ipc::Context.

Protected Attributes

std :: string adapter_name_



struct ExportedTensorDescriptor

Decoded DNBX payload: GXF CUDA IPC descriptor + holoipc lifecycle metadata. Public Members nvidia :: gxf :: CudaIpcDescriptor gxf_descriptor

std :: vector < uint8_t > lifecycle_key

std :: string lifecycle_reply_to_topic_name

int32_t handle_type = { 0 }

std :: string ipc_protocol_version

