Class InMemoryPubSubNetworkContext
Defined in File in_memory_pubsub_network_context.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::PubSubContext(Class PubSubContext)
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class InMemoryPubSubNetworkContext : public holoscan::PubSubContext
Holoscan PubSub NetworkContext backed by in-memory transports.
InMemoryPubSubNetworkContextwraps the GXF
nvidia::gxf::InMemoryPubSubContextcomponent, which self-configures with
InMemoryDiscovery,
InMemoryTransport, and
InMemorySerializerbackends. No IPC, network sockets, or shared-memory segments are required — messages are delivered by transferring GXF entity UIDs within the same process.
Public Functions
- HOLOSCAN_NETWORK_CONTEXT_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER (InMemoryPubSubNetworkContext, PubSubContext) InMemoryPubSubNetworkContext()=default
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~InMemoryPubSubNetworkContext() override
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inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
Points at nvidia::gxf::InMemoryPubSubContext so that the GXF component self-configures its own backends (InMemoryDiscovery, InMemoryTransport, InMemorySerializer) via its initialize() method. The Holoscan layer then forwards all registered parameters (including drop_pattern, serializer_mode, reorder_pattern) directly to the GXF component by name.
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virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override
Define the network context specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the component specification.
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virtual void initialize() override
Initialize the network context.
This function is called after the network context is created by holoscan::Fragment::make_network_context().
Protected Functions
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virtual void setup_backend() override
Called after the GXF InMemoryPubSubContext has been created and its parameters have been set. In private mode: calls GXF initialize() + init_context(). In session mode: creates shared frontends + serializer chain, calls init_context().