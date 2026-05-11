Class InMemoryPubSubSession
Defined in File in_memory_pubsub_session.hpp
Base Type
public std::enable_shared_from_this< InMemoryPubSubSession >
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class InMemoryPubSubSession : public std::enable_shared_from_this<InMemoryPubSubSession>
Process-global shared state for a group of in-memory pub/sub participants.
InMemoryPubSubSessionconsolidates the
SharedInMemoryPubSubBackendand
SharedInMemoryPubSubSessioninto a single, reusable class. It owns a shared
InMemoryDiscoveryand
InMemoryTransport, and provides per-participant discovery/transport frontends that multiplex callbacks so that each PubSubContext’s
init_context()wiring is independent. This was implemented to enable test cases that involve launching multiple GXF contexts from the same process.
Public Functions
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~InMemoryPubSubSession()
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Frontends create_frontends()
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void join(gxf_context_t context)
Join this session from a specific GXF context.
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void leave(gxf_context_t context)
Leave this session from a specific GXF context.
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bool is_multi_context() const
Returns true if more than one distinct GXF context has joined.
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inline const std::string &session_id() const
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nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> ensure_backends()
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nvidia::gxf::Expected<std::vector<nvidia::gxf::PublisherInfo>> query_publishers(const std::string &topic_name) const
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nvidia::gxf::Expected<std::vector<nvidia::gxf::SubscriberInfo>> query_subscribers(const std::string &topic_name) const
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nvidia::gxf::Expected<std::vector<std::string>> get_all_topics() const
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bool wait_for_subscribers(const std::string &topic_name, size_t expected_count, std::chrono::milliseconds timeout) const
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nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> send(const nvidia::gxf::Gid &destination_gid, const std::vector<uint8_t> &payload, const nvidia::gxf::MessageMetadata &metadata) const
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nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> send(const nvidia::gxf::Gid &destination_gid, std::vector<uint8_t> &&payload, const nvidia::gxf::MessageMetadata &metadata) const
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size_t send_queue_size() const
Public Static Functions
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static std::shared_ptr<InMemoryPubSubSession> get_or_create(const std::string &session_id)
Get or create a session by ID. Thread-safe. Returns the same shared_ptr for the same session_id within the process.
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static void reset_all_for_testing()
Release all sessions and reset shared state for tests. Must only be called when no session frontends are active.
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struct Frontends
Create a paired discovery + transport frontend that share the same participant state. The discovery and transport frontends must be used together for a single PubSubContext — they share per-participant callback state so that PubSubContext::init_context() wiring is independent per context.
Public Members
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std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::PubSubDiscovery> discovery
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std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::PubSubTransport> transport
- std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::PubSubDiscovery> discovery
- ~InMemoryPubSubSession()