Class InMemoryPubSubSession

Process-global shared state for a group of in-memory pub/sub participants.

InMemoryPubSubSession consolidates the SharedInMemoryPubSubBackend and SharedInMemoryPubSubSession into a single, reusable class. It owns a shared InMemoryDiscovery and InMemoryTransport , and provides per-participant discovery/transport frontends that multiplex callbacks so that each PubSubContext’s init_context() wiring is independent. This was implemented to enable test cases that involve launching multiple GXF contexts from the same process.

Public Functions

~InMemoryPubSubSession ( )



void join ( gxf_context_t context )

Join this session from a specific GXF context.

void leave ( gxf_context_t context )

Leave this session from a specific GXF context.

bool is_multi_context ( ) const

Returns true if more than one distinct GXF context has joined.

inline const std :: string & session_id ( ) const



nvidia :: gxf :: Expected < void > ensure_backends ( )



nvidia :: gxf :: Expected < void > retain_participant ( const std :: shared_ptr < InMemorySessionParticipant > & participant )



nvidia :: gxf :: Expected < void > release_participant ( const std :: shared_ptr < InMemorySessionParticipant > & participant )



nvidia :: gxf :: Expected < void > replay_existing_publishers ( const std :: shared_ptr < InMemorySessionParticipant > & participant ) const



nvidia :: gxf :: Expected < void > announce_publisher ( const std :: shared_ptr < InMemorySessionParticipant > & participant , const nvidia :: gxf :: PublisherInfo & info )



nvidia :: gxf :: Expected < void > remove_publisher ( const std :: shared_ptr < InMemorySessionParticipant > & participant , const nvidia :: gxf :: PublisherGid & gid )



nvidia :: gxf :: Expected < std :: vector < nvidia :: gxf :: PublisherInfo > > query_publishers ( const std :: string & topic_name ) const



nvidia :: gxf :: Expected < std :: vector < std :: string > > get_all_topics ( ) const



nvidia :: gxf :: Expected < void > send ( const nvidia :: gxf :: Gid & destination_gid , const std :: vector < uint8_t > & payload , const nvidia :: gxf :: MessageMetadata & metadata ) const



nvidia :: gxf :: Expected < void > send ( const nvidia :: gxf :: Gid & destination_gid , std :: vector < uint8_t > & & payload , const nvidia :: gxf :: MessageMetadata & metadata ) const



size_t send_queue_size ( ) const



Public Static Functions

static std :: shared_ptr < InMemoryPubSubSession > get_or_create ( const std :: string & session_id )

Get or create a session by ID. Thread-safe. Returns the same shared_ptr for the same session_id within the process.

static void reset_all_for_testing ( )

Release all sessions and reset shared state for tests. Must only be called when no session frontends are active.