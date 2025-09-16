Class OperatorSpec
Defined in File operator_spec.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::ComponentSpec(Class ComponentSpec)
-
class OperatorSpec : public holoscan::ComponentSpec
Class to define the specification of an operator.
Public Functions
-
virtual ~OperatorSpec() = default
-
inline explicit OperatorSpec(Fragment *fragment = nullptr)
Construct a new OperatorSpec object.
- Parameters
fragment – The pointer to the fragment that contains this operator.
-
inline std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>> &inputs()
Get input specifications of this operator.
- Returns
The reference to the input specifications of this operator.
-
template<typename DataT>
inline IOSpec &input()
Define an input specification for this operator.
- Template Parameters
DataT – The type of the input data.
- Returns
The reference to the input specification.
-
inline void multi_port_condition(ConditionType kind, const std::vector<std::string> &port_names, ArgList args)
Add a Condition that depends on the status of multiple input ports.
- Parameters
kind – The type of multi-message condition (currently only kMultiMessageAvailable)
port_names – The names of the input ports the condition will apply to
args – ArgList of arguments to pass to the MultiMessageAvailableCondition
-
-
inline std::vector<MultiMessageConditionInfo> &multi_port_conditions()
-
inline void or_combine_port_conditions(const std::vector<std::string> &port_names)
Assign the conditions on the specified input ports to be combined with an OR operation.
This is intended to allow using OR instead of AND combination of single-port conditions like MessageAvailableCondition for the specified input ports.
- Parameters
port_names – The names of the input ports whose conditions will be OR combined.
-
inline std::vector<std::vector<std::string>> &or_combiner_port_names()
vector of the names of ports for each OrConditionCombiner
-
template<typename DataT>
inline IOSpec &input(std::string name, IOSpec::IOSize size = IOSpec::kSizeOne, std::optional<IOSpec::QueuePolicy> policy = std::nullopt)
Define an input specification for this operator.
Note: The ‘size’ parameter is used for initializing the queue size of the input port. The queue size can be set by this method or by the ‘IOSpec::queue_size(int64_t)’ method. If the queue size is set to ‘any size’ (IOSpec::kAnySize in C++ or IOSpec.ANY_SIZE in Python), the connector/condition settings will be ignored. If the queue size is set to other values, the default connector (DoubleBufferReceiver/UcxReceiver) and condition (MessageAvailableCondition) will use the queue size for initialization (‘capacity’ for the connector and ‘min_size’ for the condition) if they are not set. Please refer to the Holoscan SDK User Guide to see how to receive any number of inputs in C++.
Note: The ‘policy’ parameter controls the queue’s behavior if a message arrives when the queue is already full. By default, a DownstreamAffordableCondition is added to output ports to prevent an upstream operator from sending a message if there is no available queue space. However, if such a condition is not present (e.g., by calling
condition(ConditionType::kNone)on
IOSpecobject), a message may still arrive when the queue is already full. In that case, the possible policies are:
IOSpec::QueuePolicy::kPop - Replace the oldest message in the queue with the new one.
IOSpec::QueuePolicy::kReject - Reject (discard) the new message.
IOSpec::QueuePolicy::kFault - Log a warning and reject the new item.
- Template Parameters
DataT – The type of the input data.
- Parameters
name – The name of the input specification.
size – The size of the queue for the input port.
policy – The queue policy used for the input port.
-
- Returns
The reference to the input specification.
-
-
template<typename DataT>
inline IOSpec &input(std::string name, std::optional<IOSpec::QueuePolicy> policy)
Define an input specification for this operator.
- Template Parameters
DataT – The type of the input data.
- Parameters
name – The name of the input specification.
policy – The queue policy used for the input port.
-
- Returns
The reference to the input specification.
-
inline std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>> &outputs()
Get output specifications of this operator.
- Returns
The reference to the output specifications of this operator.
-
template<typename DataT>
inline IOSpec &output()
Define an output specification for this operator.
- Template Parameters
DataT – The type of the output data.
- Returns
The reference to the output specification.
-
template<typename DataT>
inline IOSpec &output(std::string name, IOSpec::IOSize size = IOSpec::kSizeOne, std::optional<IOSpec::QueuePolicy> policy = std::nullopt)
Define an output specification for this operator.
Note: The ‘policy’ parameter controls the queue’s behavior if a message is emitted when the output queue is already full. The possible policies are:
IOSpec::QueuePolicy::kPop - Replace the oldest message in the queue with the new one.
IOSpec::QueuePolicy::kReject - Reject (discard) the new message.
IOSpec::QueuePolicy::kFault - Log a warning and reject the new item.
- Template Parameters
DataT – The type of the output data.
- Parameters
name – The name of the output specification.
size – The size of the queue for the output port.
policy – The queue policy used for the output port.
-
- Returns
The reference to the output specification.
-
-
template<typename DataT>
inline IOSpec &output(std::string name, std::optional<IOSpec::QueuePolicy> policy)
Define an output specification for this operator.
- Template Parameters
DataT – The type of the output data.
- Parameters
name – The name of the output specification.
policy – The queue policy used for the output port.
-
- Returns
The reference to the output specification.
-
inline void param(Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> ¶meter, const char *key, const char *headline, const char *description, ParameterFlag flag = ParameterFlag::kNone)
Define an IOSpec* parameter for this operator.
- Parameters
parameter – The parameter to define.
key – The key (name) of the parameter.
headline – The headline of the parameter.
description – The description of the parameter.
flag – The flag of the parameter (default: ParameterFlag::kNone).
-
-
inline void param(Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> ¶meter, const char *key, const char *headline, const char *description, std::initializer_list<void*> init_list)
Define an IOSpec* parameter for this operator.
This method is to catch the following case:
... spec.param(iospec1_, "iospec1", "IO Spec", "Example IO Spec.", {}); ... private: Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> iospec1_;
Otherwise,
{}will be treated as
ParameterFlag::kNoneinstead of
std::initializer_list.
- Parameters
parameter – The parameter to define.
key – The key (name) of the parameter.
headline – The headline of the parameter.
description – The description of the parameter.
init_list – The initializer list of the parameter.
-
-
inline void param(Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> ¶meter, const char *key, const char *headline, const char *description, holoscan::IOSpec *default_value, ParameterFlag flag = ParameterFlag::kNone)
Define an IOSpec* parameter with a default value for this operator.
- Parameters
parameter – The parameter to define.
key – The key (name) of the parameter.
headline – The headline of the parameter.
description – The description of the parameter.
default_value – The default value of the parameter.
flag – The flag of the parameter (default: ParameterFlag::kNone).
-
-
inline void param(Parameter<std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>> ¶meter, const char *key, const char *headline, const char *description, ParameterFlag flag = ParameterFlag::kNone)
Define a IOSpec* vector parameter for this operator.
- Parameters
parameter – The parameter to define.
key – The key (name) of the parameter.
headline – The headline of the parameter.
description – The description of the parameter.
flag – The flag of the parameter (default: ParameterFlag::kNone).
-
-
inline void param(Parameter<std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>> ¶meter, const char *key, const char *headline, const char *description, std::initializer_list<holoscan::IOSpec*> init_list)
Define a IOSpec* vector parameter for this operator.
This method is to catch the following case:
... spec.param(iospec1_, "iospec1", "IO Spec", "Example IO Spec.", {}); ... private: Parameter<std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>> iospec1_;
Otherwise,
{}will be treated as
ParameterFlag::kNoneinstead of
std::initializer_list.
- Parameters
parameter – The parameter to define.
key – The key (name) of the parameter.
headline – The headline of the parameter.
description – The description of the parameter.
init_list – The initializer list of the parameter.
-
-
inline void param(Parameter<std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>> ¶meter, const char *key, const char *headline, const char *description, std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*> default_value, ParameterFlag flag = ParameterFlag::kNone)
Define an IOSpec* parameter with a default value for this operator.
- Parameters
parameter – The parameter to define.
key – The key (name) of the parameter.
headline – The headline of the parameter.
description – The description of the parameter.
default_value – The default value of the parameter.
flag – The flag of the parameter (default: ParameterFlag::kNone).
-
-
virtual YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const override
Get a YAML representation of the operator spec.
- Returns
YAML node including the inputs, outputs, and parameters of this operator.
-
template<typename typeT>
inline void param(Parameter<typeT> ¶meter, const char *key, ParameterFlag flag = ParameterFlag::kNone)
Define a parameter for this component.
- Template Parameters
typeT – The type of the parameter.
- Parameters
parameter – The parameter to define.
key – The key (name) of the parameter.
flag – The flag of the parameter (default: ParameterFlag::kNone).
-
-
template<typename typeT>
inline void param(Parameter<typeT> ¶meter, const char *key, const char *headline, ParameterFlag flag = ParameterFlag::kNone)
Define a parameter for this component.
- Template Parameters
typeT – The type of the parameter.
- Parameters
parameter – The parameter to define.
key – The key (name) of the parameter.
headline – The headline of the parameter.
flag – The flag of the parameter (default: ParameterFlag::kNone).
-
-
template<typename typeT>
void param(Parameter<typeT> ¶meter, const char *key, const char *headline, const char *description, ParameterFlag flag = ParameterFlag::kNone)
Define a parameter for this component.
- Template Parameters
typeT – The type of the parameter.
- Parameters
parameter – The parameter to define.
key – The key (name) of the parameter.
headline – The headline of the parameter.
description – The description of the parameter.
flag – The flag of the parameter (default: ParameterFlag::kNone).
-
-
template<typename typeT>
void param(Parameter<typeT> ¶meter, const char *key, const char *headline, const char *description, std::initializer_list<void*> init_list)
Define a parameter for this component.
This method is to catch the following case:
... spec.param(int64_value_, "int64_param", "int64_t param", "Example int64_t parameter.", {}); ... private: Parameter<int64_t> int64_param_;
Otherwise,
{}will be treated as
ParameterFlag::kNoneinstead of
std::initializer_list.
- Template Parameters
typeT – The type of the parameter.
- Parameters
parameter – The parameter to define.
key – The key (name) of the parameter.
headline – The headline of the parameter.
description – The description of the parameter.
init_list – The initializer list of the parameter.
-
-
template<typename typeT>
void param(Parameter<typeT> ¶meter, const char *key, const char *headline, const char *description, const typeT &default_value, ParameterFlag flag = ParameterFlag::kNone)
Define a parameter that has a default value.
- Template Parameters
typeT – The type of the parameter.
- Parameters
parameter – The parameter to get.
key – The key (name) of the parameter.
headline – The headline of the parameter.
description – The description of the parameter.
default_value – The default value of the parameter.
flag – The flag of the parameter (default: ParameterFlag::kNone).
-
-
template<typename typeT>
void param(Parameter<typeT> ¶meter, const char *key, const char *headline, const char *description, typeT &&default_value, ParameterFlag flag = ParameterFlag::kNone)
Define a parameter that has a default value.
- Template Parameters
typeT – The type of the parameter.
- Parameters
parameter – The parameter to get.
key – The key (name) of the parameter.
headline – The headline of the parameter.
description – The description of the parameter.
default_value – The default value of the parameter.
flag – The flag of the parameter (default: ParameterFlag::kNone).
-
Protected Attributes
-
std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>> inputs_
Input specs.
-
std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>> outputs_
Outputs specs.
-
std::vector<MultiMessageConditionInfo> multi_port_conditions_
-
std::vector<std::vector<std::string>> or_combiner_port_names_
- virtual ~OperatorSpec() = default