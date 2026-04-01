Class BayerDemosaicGpuResidentOp

GPU-resident operator class to demosaic the input video stream.

This operator is designed for GPU-resident graph execution mode where:

All setup and configuration are done once during initialization

The compute function is launched only once from the CPU

Subsequent executions are run entirely on the GPU via CUDA graph capture

The operator performs Bayer pattern demosaicing using NPP (NVIDIA Performance Primitives) to convert a single-channel Bayer pattern image to a 3-channel RGB or 4-channel RGBA image.

==Device Inputs==

in : Device memory containing single-channel Bayer pattern data The input must be 8-bit or 16-bit unsigned integer grayscale Bayer pattern data. Memory size must be pre-configured based on image dimensions.



==Device Outputs==

out : Device memory containing demosaiced RGB/RGBA data Output is 3-channel RGB if generate_alpha is false, 4-channel RGBA otherwise. Data type matches input (8-bit or 16-bit unsigned integer).



==Configuration Parameters==

width : Image width in pixels. Must be an even number.

height : Image height in pixels. Must be an even number.

pixel_type : Pixel type (0 = uint8, 1 = uint16). Default: 0.

interpolation_mode : The interpolation model for demosaicing. Default: 0 (NPPI_INTER_UNDEFINED).

bayer_grid_pos : The Bayer grid position. Default: 2 (NPPI_BAYER_GBRG). NPPI_BAYER_BGGR (0): Default registration position BGGR. NPPI_BAYER_RGGB (1): Registration position RGGB. NPPI_BAYER_GBRG (2): Registration position GBRG. NPPI_BAYER_GRBG (3): Registration position GRBG.

generate_alpha : Generate alpha channel. Default: false.

alpha_value: Alpha value if generate_alpha is true. Default: 255.

Public Functions

HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER (BayerDemosaicGpuResidentOp, holoscan::GPUResidentOperator) BayerDemosaicGpuResidentOp()=default

virtual void setup ( OperatorSpec & spec ) override

Define the operator specification. Parameters spec – The reference to the operator specification.

virtual void initialize ( ) override

Initialize the operator. This function is called when the fragment is initialized by Executor::initialize_fragment().