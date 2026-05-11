Class PublisherAvailableCondition
Defined in File publisher_available.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Condition(Class Condition)
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class PublisherAvailableCondition : public holoscan::Condition
Native condition that gates execution on pub/sub publisher match readiness.
This condition is ready when the configured receiver has at least
min_publisher_countmatched publishers.
==Parameters==
receiver (
std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Receiver>, required): The receiver to monitor. In most applications this is provided as an input port name (for example
Arg("receiver", "in")) and resolved by the framework.
min_publisher_count (
uint64_t, optional, default
1): Minimum number of matched publishers required for READY state.
require_pubsub_connector (
bool, optional, default
true): If true, the receiver must resolve to a
PubSubReceiver, otherwise initialization throws.
poll_period_ms (
int64_t, optional, default
100): Polling interval used while waiting for matched publishers. The condition returns
WAIT_TIMEuntil the next poll.
latch_ready (
bool, optional, default
false): If true, once the condition becomes ready it remains ready for the lifetime of the condition rather than returning to wait on later disconnects.
Public Functions
- HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS (PublisherAvailableCondition) PublisherAvailableCondition()=default
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virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override
Define the condition specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the component specification.
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virtual void initialize() override
Initialize the component.
This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.
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virtual void update_state(int64_t timestamp) override
Checks if the state of the condition can be updated and updates it.
- Parameters
timestamp – The current timestamp
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virtual void check(int64_t timestamp, SchedulingStatusType *status_type, int64_t *target_timestamp) const override
Check the condition status before allowing execution.
If the condition is waiting for a time event ‘target_timestamp’ will contain the target timestamp.
- Parameters
timestamp – The current timestamp
status_type – The status of the condition
target_timestamp – The target timestamp (used if the term is waiting for a time event).
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virtual void on_execute(int64_t timestamp) override
Called each time after the entity of this term was executed.
- Parameters
timestamp – The current timestamp
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