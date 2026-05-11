Class PublisherAvailableCondition

Native condition that gates execution on pub/sub publisher match readiness.

This condition is ready when the configured receiver has at least min_publisher_count matched publishers.

==Parameters==

receiver ( std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Receiver> , required): The receiver to monitor. In most applications this is provided as an input port name (for example Arg("receiver", "in") ) and resolved by the framework.

min_publisher_count ( uint64_t , optional, default 1 ): Minimum number of matched publishers required for READY state.

require_pubsub_connector ( bool , optional, default true ): If true, the receiver must resolve to a PubSubReceiver , otherwise initialization throws.

poll_period_ms ( int64_t , optional, default 100 ): Polling interval used while waiting for matched publishers. The condition returns WAIT_TIME until the next poll.