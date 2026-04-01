Class PubSubTransmitter
Defined in File pubsub_transmitter.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Transmitter(Class Transmitter)
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class PubSubTransmitter : public holoscan::Transmitter
Pub/Sub transmitter class for topic-based publishing.
PubSubTransmitter is used to emit messages to subscribers on a specific topic. It wraps the GXF
nvidia::gxf::PubSubTransmittercomponent, which is backend-agnostic and works with different transport implementations (gRPC+UCX, DDS, etc.).
Public Functions
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template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit PubSubTransmitter(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
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PubSubTransmitter() = default
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PubSubTransmitter(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::PubSubTransmitter *component)
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inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
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virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override
Define the resource specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the component specification.
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virtual void initialize() override
Initialize the component.
This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.
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nvidia::gxf::PubSubTransmitter *get() const
Get the underlying GXF PubSubTransmitter component.
- Returns
Pointer to the GXF PubSubTransmitter, or nullptr if not initialized.
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std::string topic_name() const
Get the topic name this transmitter publishes to.
- Returns
The topic name string.
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size_t matched_subscriber_count() const
Get the number of matched subscribers.
- Returns
Number of subscribers currently matched to this publisher.
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bool has_matched_subscribers() const
Check if there are any matched subscribers.
- Returns
true if at least one subscriber is matched.
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std::vector<nvidia::gxf::SubscriberGid> matched_subscriber_gids() const
Get the GIDs of all currently matched subscribers.
- Returns
Snapshot vector of subscriber GIDs (taken under lock).
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void qos(const nvidia::gxf::QoSProfile &qos)
Set the QoS profile for this transmitter.
Must be called before initialize(). The profile is forwarded to the underlying GXF PubSubTransmitter during initialization. If called after initialize(), the update is ignored and a warning is logged. If not set, QoSProfile::Default() is used (best-effort, volatile, keep-last 10).
- Parameters
qos – The QoS profile to apply.
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inline const std::optional<nvidia::gxf::QoSProfile> &qos() const
Get the QoS profile set on this transmitter (if any).
- Returns
The QoS profile, or std::nullopt if none was explicitly set.
- template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>